Thunderscreech Audio & NATO Trauma Conditioning

The Military never retires a weapon system. They mothball them until needed.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 23, 2025
Republic XF-84H Thunderscreech: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republic_XF-84H_Thunderscreech

The Last Flight of the Blackbird - HistoricWings.com: A Magazine for Aviators, Pilots and Adventurers: https://fly.historicwings.com/2013/03/the-last-flight-of-the-blackbird/

Welcome to my World. I live within a SMART Hamlet compete with 7G SMART DUST, SMART METERS, LED streetlights, Ring cameras, Surveillance Sidewalk systems, Neighborhood Watch Programs & DHS Fusion Center base of operations just eight miles away. Drones, helicopters, turboprop planes, NATO jets dumping aluminum chalk 100-times per day.

  • Air Pollution

  • Noise Pollution

  • EMF radiation poisoning

  • Optogenetics DNA augmentation from LED Photonic lights

  • Ring Camera voice activated systems

  • SMART METER surveillance, command & control of energy usage.

  • Drones overhead

  • Relentless airplane & helicopter traffic

  • Profane neighbors & a City Council focused on C-40 Climate Action Compliance

