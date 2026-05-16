The Midnight Special featured a collection of live performances, spanning the breadth of popular music of the 1970s, including pop, rock, folk, soul, dance (disco) and nostalgia/oldies acts along with stand-up comedy routines and sketch comedy troupes. Each new episode would be hosted, usually, by one of the artists performing during that program.

In 1972, producer Burt Sugarman pitched the program as a means for NBC to capitalize on a potential audience. "Our aim was to reach for the 18-33 age bracket, the young married and daters who attend concerts and movies but don't watch much television," Sugarman said. At the time, NBC's main late-night tentpole, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, generally limited its musical guests to those who played lighter music, as Carson believed that most television viewers at that hour were attempting to go to sleep and would not appreciate raucous music.

Let’s stay together performed on CBS Late Show with Letterman.