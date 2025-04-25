Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Today, all ages are fully Augmented (Profane & disabled)

Senile Dementia of Cognition. No Tenets of Thinking capability. That's 7G MESH WSN pollution of Breathable Air, Water, Food body autonomy & weaponized medicine.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 25, 2025
Lethal weapon systems delivered under the guise of remote 24-7 medical care and monitoring.

Today your sheriff works for NATO, DHS, FEMA & your leaders are holograms.

No cognition.

No reasoning skills whatsoever

No critical thinking

ADD neutralized by entertainment & fake news distractions

No Tenets of Thinking remaining

Only REAL ID and the augmented person awaiting the next command.

Welcome to 7G SMART DUST, LED streetlights, Ring Cameras, SMART METERS, drones over your Hunger Game Hamlet.

