Tokenization: Techno-Enslavement (Zoom Class)
SMART MONEY, CBDC & Crypto Programmable Obedience TOKENS
The New Dawn of Tokenization:
What Happens When Everything Becomes Tokenized? A Glimpse Into the 2035 Economy
Why programmable money is the infrastructure solution
Tokenization: Overview and Financial Stability Implications
In a world where technology is reshaping finance, tokenization emerges as a transformative force, enabling companies to raise capital without sacrificing equity. Through my work with tokenization strategies, I’ve seen its power to unlock non-dilutive IPOs and revolutionize taxation, equity structures and wealth distribution.
By turning customers into stakeholders, tokenization is reshaping industries and redefining ownership. As this innovation paves the way for an inclusive financial future, we must address challenges before AI and robotics reshape the job landscape.
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to our Wednesday Zoom Class. Pt 1:
Be prepared to show your face, have light in front of you, never behind your head.
Topic: Tokenization: Techno-Enslavement
Time: Oct 8, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=85705223975
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/85705223975/invitations?signature=VXUMPt9_UrFQmnizYQ_raON7IK8--njpcd1smUIwz24
Pt 2 of our Wednesday Zoom meeting (Do not log into until Part 1 has concluded)
Topic: TOKEN ECONOMY PT 2, after 6pm
Time: Oct 8, 2025, 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=84270381123
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/84270381123/invitations?signature=6Ke-g44yclmSFzcHmJpmP6k2v2nERwNhgVV7j98eg54