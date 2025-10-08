The New Dawn of Tokenization:

What Happens When Everything Becomes Tokenized? A Glimpse Into the 2035 Economy

Why programmable money is the infrastructure solution

Tokenization: Overview and Financial Stability Implications

In a world where technology is reshaping finance, tokenization emerges as a transformative force, enabling companies to raise capital without sacrificing equity. Through my work with tokenization strategies, I’ve seen its power to unlock non-dilutive IPOs and revolutionize taxation, equity structures and wealth distribution.

By turning customers into stakeholders, tokenization is reshaping industries and redefining ownership. As this innovation paves the way for an inclusive financial future, we must address challenges before AI and robotics reshape the job landscape.