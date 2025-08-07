Tokenized Economy Hunger Games is SWISS UN Agenda 2030

You are tethered to the Cloud (HAL-9000) 24-7. (Precision Medicine is the weapon)
No more money: Only social store credit based on your obedience score.
You are now a Node on the Network of (IoB) Internet of Behavior (compliance)
Crisis actor TRUMP is a clown in this SWISS BANK circus. King Charles is too.
Inescapable & ubiquitous, full spectrum dominance o…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.