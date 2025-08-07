Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Tokenized Economy Hunger Games is SWISS UN Agenda 2030

CBDC or Crypto matters not as both are Hyperledger programmable Social CREDIT.
Juxtaposition1
Aug 07, 2025
You are tethered to the Cloud (HAL-9000) 24-7. (Precision Medicine is the weapon)

No more money: Only social store credit based on your obedience score.

You are now a Node on the Network of (IoB) Internet of Behavior (compliance)

Crisis actor TRUMP is a clown in this SWISS BANK circus. King Charles is too.

Inescapable & ubiquitous, full spectrum dominance o…

