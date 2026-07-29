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Barry and Honey Sherman were murdered by multiple killers, private investigators believe

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/barry-and-honey-sherman-were-murdered-by-multiple-killers-private-investigators-believe-source-1.4496686

Private investigators believe that the billionaire Toronto couple found dead at their home in December were murdered by multiple killers, a source with direct knowledge of the parallel probe into their mysterious deaths told CBC Toronto.

The new information contradicts a widely circulated theory that Barry and Honey Sherman died as a result of a murder-suicide — a notion that is regarded as fiction by those who knew the Shermans well.

Barry, 75, and Honey, 70, were found dead by a real estate agent in the basement of their Toronto mansion on Dec. 15. The source said their bodies were in an upright seated position on the floor near an indoor pool. Police deemed the deaths "suspicious" but have said little else since their investigation began.

The private investigators have found evidence that both Barry and Honey Sherman had their necks wrapped with leather belts that were then knotted around a handrail that runs adjacent to the pool, the source told CBC Toronto. A coroner previously ruled that the couple had died from "ligature neck compression," or strangulation.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/barry-sherman-honey-sherman-2017-murders-35-million-reward/

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Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CN_Tower

https://www.torontoportauthority.com/port-of-toronto/about-the-port/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Ontario

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Toronto

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_unsolved_murders_in_Canada

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/barry-and-honey-sherman-were-murdered-by-multiple-killers-private-investigators-believe-source-1.4496686

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