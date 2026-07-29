The Province of Ontario is one of the ten provinces that make up the Canadian federation, established on July 1, 1867, as part of Canadian Confederation. As a province, Ontario is a subnational government with its own constitution, laws, and institutions. It operates under a parliamentary constitutional monarchy system, with authority derived from the Crown in Right of Ontario, exercised through the Lieutenant Governor (currently Edith Dumont) and the Premier (currently Doug Ford).

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, was founded as the Town of York and capital of Upper Canada in 1793 after the Mississaugas sold the land to the British in the Toronto Purchase. For over 12,000 years, Indigenous People have lived in the Toronto area. The ancestors of the Huron-Wendat were the first known groups to establish agricultural villages in the area about 1,600 years ago.

In the 17th century, the Toronto Carrying-Place Trail along the Humber River became a strategic site for controlling the fur trade farther north. The Seneca people established a village of about 2,000 people known as Teiaiagon along the trail. The French set up trading posts in the area, including Fort Rouillé in 1751, which they abandoned as the British conquered French North America in the Seven Years’ War.

Today Toronto is a single‑tier municipality and the capital city of the province of Ontario, Canada. It is the most populous city in Canada, with an estimated population of over 3.27 million in 2025



The Toronto Port Authority manages the Port of Toronto and related transportation infrastructure, trucking, railroad & airports.

The Toronto Port Authority (TPA) is a federal agency responsible for the management of the Port of Toronto, including the International Marine Passenger Terminal, the Outer Harbour Marina, and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Established under the Canada Marine Act, the TPA operates as a self-funded government business enterprise, with directors appointed by the federal, provincial, and municipal governments Wikipedia. In 2015, it was rebranded as PortsToronto, but in January 2026, it returned to its legal and historic name, Toronto Port Authority.

Responsibilities:

The Toronto Port Authority (TPA) oversees a wide range of activities:

Marine operations: managing cargo and passenger shipping, granting operator permits to recreational boaters, and appointing the Harbour Master

Airport operations: owning and operating Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, including ferry services and a pedestrian tunnel for access

Infrastructure and development: regulating land development along the waterfront, supporting trade development, and maintaining public works for marine and air navigation

Economic and community impact: import/export merchant exchange, generating significant economic activity, supporting jobs, and investing in environmental and community programs along Toronto’s waterfront.

Toronto Port History:

The TPA is the successor to the Toronto Harbour Commission, which managed Toronto Harbour since 1911. It was established in 1999 to take over port and airport functions as a self-sufficient agency, replacing government-funded operations. Over the years, it has expanded its role to include cruise ship terminals, marinas, and airport operations, making it a unique multi-modal transportation authority in Canada.

In summary, Toronto does have a port authority, and it plays a central role in managing the city’s harbor, airport, and waterfront infrastructure while supporting economic growth and sustainable urban mobility.

Ontario has a long history of unsolved homicides and suspicious deaths, many of which remain cold cases. Here are some notable examples:

1. Barbara Elaine Chapman (1984) – Frankford, Ontario

A woman was found murdered in her home in Frankford. The case remains unsolved, with no arrests made despite decades of investigation.

2. Claire Gagnon (1970) – Dieppe, New Brunswick (Ontario connection)

While the murder occurred in NB, it is often linked to Ontario due to regional cold case networks. Gagnon was killed in a series of unsolved murders tied to the province.

3. Susan Cadieux (1956) – London, Ontario

A 5-year-old girl was abducted and murdered in London. Her body was found over a mile from her home, and the case remains unsolved.

4. The Missing Boys of Caledon (1980s)

Two boys, Eric Larsfolk and John McCormick Jr., disappeared in Caledon. Their deaths remain unsolved, with ongoing public appeals for information.

5. Tatianna Bijou Cuevas (2018) – Brampton, Ontario

A young woman was found murdered in Brampton. The case is under investigation, with no arrests yet.

6. Audrey Desjardins (1996) – Welland, Ontario

A woman was murdered in Welland. The case is listed among Ontario’s unsolved homicides.

7. Dana Zelic (1999) – Hamilton, Ontario

A missing person case that turned into a homicide. The victim’s death remains unsolved.

8. Historical Cold Cases

Ontario has many 20th-century unsolved murders, including the 1924 Janet Smith case in Vancouver (BC) and the 1953 David and Derek D’Alton murders in Vancouver (BC), both of which have drawn attention for their unresolved nature.

9. Regional Patterns

Interactive maps from Canada Unsolved show clusters of unsolved murders and missing women/children in Toronto and southern Ontario from the 1960s–1980s, often linked to serial killer activity in the region.

These cases highlight the ongoing challenges in solving Ontario’s cold homicide cases. Many are still open, with investigators and families seeking new leads. Public tips and updated case files are often available through agencies like Canada Unsolved and Unsolved Case Files Canada.

Three Obelisks stand prominently over the Merchants Exchange Port of Toronto

Railways head to the tallest CN Tower Obelisk.

The CN Tower is a 553.3-metre-high (1,815.3 ft) communications and observation tower located in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, built on the former Railway Lands. Completed in 1976, it was originally constructed by the Canadian National Railway, which is reflected in its name, and it remains a signature icon of Toronto’s skyline. For over 30 years, it held the record as the world’s tallest free-standing structure and is still the tallest freestanding structure in the Western Hemisphere.

Honey, 70 and Barry Sherman, 75: