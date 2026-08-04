Watch this iconic race as James Stewart goes from 14th to 1st in the 450 main event in Toronto from 2014 before 49,000 fans. (49 is #13)



Monster Energy® AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Over 17 weeks between January through May and a million-dollar All-Star Race, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. The track takes all the exciting obstacles of outdoor riding—jumps, turns, and bumps—amplifies them, and puts them in easy view of spectators.



Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) in 1974, Supercross is currently co-sanctioned by the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the official global governing body for motorcycle racing, thus making it a formal World Championship.

The 2014 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Toronto round took place on Saturday, March 22, 2014 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

This was the only international stop of the 2014 season, drawing nearly 49,000 fans. In the 450SX Main Event, James Stewart (Yoshimura Suzuki) won his fourth race of the season, breaking Ricky Carmichael’s tie for second place on the all-time Supercross wins list with 49 career victories. Justin Barcia (Honda Muscle Milk) finished second, and Ryan Dungey (KTM) came in third.

James “Bubba” Stewart, Multi-Champion.

James “Bubba” Stewart — Championships and Career Achievements:

James “Bubba” Stewart (born December 21, 1985) is a retired American motocross and supercross racer, widely regarded as one of the sport’s most dominant and influential riders. Over his career, he won seven AMA championships across multiple classes.

Major Championships: