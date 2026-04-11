Treasurer Island Naval Toxic Waste Hamlet

Yes, Treasure Island was once called Golden Island. The island was created for the Golden Gate International Exposition (GGIE) held in 1939-1940, which celebrated the completion of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. The exposition was intended to showcase California's achievements and was named for the bridges, which were significant landmarks at the time.

The Golden Gate International Exposition (GGIE) was a World's Fair held at Treasure Island in San Francisco, California, U.S. The exposition operated from February 18, 1939, through October 29, 1939, and from May 25, 1940, through September 29, 1940; it drew 17 million visitors to Treasure Island. Among other things, it celebrated the city's two newly built bridges: the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Treasure Island is a man-made island in San Francisco Bay, and a neighborhood in the City and County of San Francisco. Built in 1936–37 for the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition, the island was named by Clyde Milner Vandeburg, part of the Fair's public relations team. Its World's Fair site is a California Historical Landmark. Buildings there have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the historical Naval Station Treasure Island, an auxiliary air facility (for airships, blimps, dirigibles, planes and seaplanes), are designated in the Geographic Names Information System. Treasure Island is connected to Yerba Buena Island, another (natural) auxiliary island of San Francisco, by a causeway, creating access to Interstate 80.

Facing south to Yerba Beuna Island & Bay Bridge anchorage (Good Herb)

Treasure Island residents who rallied for increased scrutiny of an ongoing toxic cleanup on the island Thursday said that they have more to worry about than potential health risks stemming from years of living on contaminated land.

With a massive development of up to 8,000 units expected to break ground on the island next year, residents say they are also fighting displacement.

In some cases, residents allege they have been subject to retaliation and lost their homes for speaking out about health issues they believe are caused by radioactive contamination and other toxins on the island.

Introduction: Two islands in San Francisco Bay

On Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, a toxic tour of Navy warfare schools took place on Yerba Buena Island and Treasure Island.

The tour was sponsored by Bradley Angel, executive director of Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice, and organized by Carol Harvey, investigative reporter. Carol Harvey and Bradley’s team, Skylar Sacoolas, Kamillah Ealom and Shirletha Holmes-Boxx, shot video during the tour. James Pepper and Carol Harvey did research.

Bradley drove Skylar, Kamillah, Shirletha and Carol to each school.

Clipper Cove where I swam in the middle of. We dropped anchor in the center.