June 22, 2018, Friday morning assassination by rifle fire into his tent at 4:45am during pitch darkness.



Biotechnology scientist Tristan Thomas Beaudette, 35, was assassinated by a sniper.



Sunrise was 6:20am so the sniper fired in pitch darkness requiring a GPS tracking system in order to accomplish this [professional hit.



His two daughters, ages 4 and 2, were unharmed.



Beaudette recently separated employment from Allergan Pharmaceuticals in Irvine Orange County next-door to UC Irvine.

The (scapegoat) man convicted of murdering a research scientist while he camped with his two young daughters in a California state park was sentenced to 119 years in prison Wednesday, multiple outlets report.

According to The New York Times, CBS News and the Associated Press, citing the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Anthony Rauda will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of dad Tristan Beaudette, and two counts of attempted murder of Beaudette’s two little girls, who were 2 and 4 years old at the time of the incident.