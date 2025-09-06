Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

True Romance (I'm happy to be stuck with you)

UN Agenda 2030 Hunger Games will put long-term relationships in jeopardy.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Sep 06, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Loss of freedoms caused by 15-minute cities, loss of employment, programmed TOKEN money for Internet of Behavior will curtail romantic dating and travel opportunities.

Huey Lewis shows us the hidden benefits of a deserted island.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture