TRUMP versus Newscum (Democracy Now!)

TRUMP versus Gavim Newscum is an oxymoron. Not one millimeter of difference.

Both are COINTELPRO crisis actors with ZERO experience in leadership.

Both members of the COVID Cult got vaccinated & sick anyway.

Both pimped Jabs & Mandates directives per Geneva United Nations WHO & fully armed NATO peacekeepers, World Bank & IMF REAL ID enslavement.

Both reside in private Mansions (Palm Beach County & Kentfield Marin County)

Both conceal Geneva Global Government UN Agenda 2030 & C-40 directives.

Both conceal NATO Operation Terra Swarm & CRIPSR DNA weaponry rollouts.

Both conceal Chem Trails, 7G MESH, CRISPR & Caribou techno-enslavement.

Both pimp SMART METERS, LED, AI, Warp-Speed Human Augmentation.

Both conceal Weather Warfare disasters & NATO geo-manipulations.