TRUMP versus Newscum (Democracy Now!)

TRUMP versus Gavim Newscum is an oxymoron. Not one millimeter of difference.
Both are COINTELPRO crisis actors with ZERO experience in leadership.
Both members of the COVID Cult got vaccinated & sick anyway.
Both pimped Jabs & Mandates directives per Geneva United Nations WHO & fully armed NATO peacekeepers, World Bank & IMF REAL ID enslavement.
Both reside in private Mansions (Palm Beach County & Kentfield Marin County)
Both conceal Geneva Global Government UN Agenda 2030 & C-40 directives.
Both conceal NATO Operation Terra Swarm & CRIPSR DNA weaponry rollouts.
Both conceal Chem Trails, 7G MESH, CRISPR & Caribou techno-enslavement.
Both pimp SMART METERS, LED, AI, Warp-Speed Human Augmentation.
Both conceal Weather Warfare disasters & NATO geo-manipulations.
Both pimp tariffs, travel taxes, minimum wage increases, mass unemployment, UBI, California Forever City & FEMA Camps.
It’s the “Red Tie” versus “Blue Tie” paradigm. Signs & Symbols rule our world.
Two fraudulent SWISS BANK crisis actors of NATO Strategic Hamlet Program.
FEMA Detention Prison labeled “California Forever”.
California Forever borders Travis NATO Airbase on three sides. Solano County, CA.
Ariel View of a C-40 Cognitive Human Energy Harvesting Husbandry Farm.