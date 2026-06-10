Both men have fathers who were career CIA COINTELPRO operatives were Military Intelligence. State Department, Mockingbird Media & Woke Films.

Hollywood COINTELPRO clowns Sean Silverstein & Tucker Carlson.

Oliver Silverstone of Yale University was first assigned to Saigon Vietnam to teach English to illegitimate children of NATO contractors and State Department staff. Later Silverstein Stone was assigned to pseudo-documentary films such as JFK, Wall Street, Born of the Fourth of July, Snowden, W-BUSH, Putin, Nixon. All historically inaccurate, concealment of truth films.

Richard (Dick) Carlson became the Voice of Public Radio, CEO of King World Public TV Entertainment and packed Tucker off to Geneva for Boarding School.

This recent video demonstrates how dishonest these COINTELPRO men are: Ex-Freemason: Possessed Politicians, Demonic Rituals for Power, Secret Societies, and the Occult.

Their careers are based on Pacification and Control via time wasting the profane.

They expose Poppycock, Balderdash and Mendacity. They are Metaverse gatekeepers.

The only Satanic Rituals are Military in nature. Sean * Tucker are owned and controlled and have no original thoughts of their own. They pimp balderdash as do all NATO SWISS Hollywood operatives. They obey the Obelisk & Omerta Codes.

Instead of exposing and discussing SWISS BANK AUTHORITY & UN Agenda 2030 they waste our time with nonsense and rubbish.

No mention of:

MEMS & MIMOS, mesogens, SMART DUST, DARPA, DOE

REAL ID verification

Social Credit programmable TOKENS

Travel Restrictions, Eyeball recognition, Flock Cameras

Molecular Engineering, CRISPR, Biometrics, Bio Cybersecurity

Human Augmentation, Climate Action, Precision Medicine

SMART METERS, Ring Cameras, LED streetlights

Fusion Centers, Fascism, suspension of due process

Weather Warfare, SMART LA 2028.

What Richard Gage was to 911 Architects & Engineers, TRUMP, Pope Leo, Andrea Mitchell, Seymour Hersh, Bob Woodward, Sean Silverstein Stone, Tucker Carlson are to Geneva Global Governance. They are Piper Pipers of Poppycock.