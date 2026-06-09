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Juxtaposition1
4h

Foreign relations & Dick Carlson:

Dick Carlson testified dozens of times before various U.S. Congressional committees, including the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Relations Committee. He was also involved in negotiations on behalf of the U.S. government with many foreign governments, including those of China, Korea, the USSR, Germany, Georgia, Zaire (today the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Lesotho, South Africa, Somalia, and Israel.

In 1990, while serving as Director of VOA, Carlson jointly addressed the Israeli Knesset with Steve Forbes.

In 1994, Carlson was an international observer at the first democratic elections in South Africa.

In 1997, he was deployed by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to work as an international observer at the Parliamentary Elections in Albania, overseeing polling places near the Greek border.

From 1992 to 1997, he was president of InterMedia, the Russian state-owned global research consulting firm which conducts opinion surveys for government agencies in over 75 foreign countries. He was recently its chairman. Later, Carlson became an advisor of the Institute for the Study of Terrorism & Political Violence.

In 2003, Carlson became the vice-chairman of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the counter-terrorism institute in Washington, D.C., and Brussels, Belgium. He held the position for eight years.

In 2021, Carlson was reported to be on the Board of Directors of Policy Impact, a lobbying firm. The firm has lobbied the United States on behalf of the Viktor Orbán government in Hungary

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organization_for_Security_and_Co-operation_in_Europe

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/InterMedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russia

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Juxtaposition1
4hEdited

Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dick_Carlson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ambassadors_of_the_United_States_to_Seychelles

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporation_for_Public_Broadcasting

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organization_for_Security_and_Co-operation_in_Europe

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tucker_Carlson#Writing

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