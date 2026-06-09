Like father, like son: Tucker Carlson, a Mockingbird Media journalist!

Clown Show: Pseudo leader Vladimir Putin & fake journalist Tucker Carlson.

Independent journalism, aka: Mockingbird Media

When Richard (Dick) Carlson was 22, he got a job working as a “copy boy” for night city editor Glenn Binford at the Los Angeles Times. There he met and befriended Carl Lance Brisson, the son of SAG actress Rosalind Russell.

In 1963, Carlson became a reporter for United Press International. On his two days off, he wrote for Hearst movie columnist Louella Parsons in her Beverly Hills office. He also wrote for UPI‘s Foreign Film Bureau, contributing fan magazine stories and working under the editorship of Henry Gris, the first president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Two years later, Carlson and Brisson went to San Francisco to try to establish themselves, working as freelance independent television reporters, producing news features to sell for local and national distribution. They made less than $100 per week, until they were hired full-time by KGO-TV.

Carlson and Brisson became best known for a September 1969 article in Look, in which they linked Mayor Joseph Alioto to organized crime. Alioto later filed a $12 million libel lawsuit against the magazine. After three inconclusive jury trials, a fourth trial by judge without a jury in 1977 found that the plaintiff had sustained the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that defendant published the defamatory statements contained in the article with actual malice, that is, with reckless disregard for whether they were true or not, and was entitled to judgment in the sum of $350,000, plus costs and the legal costs helped bring about the demise of Look. Legal technicalities prevented Carlson and Brisson from being held as defendants in the trial. Carlson stood by the story, claiming several of their sources refused to testify or died.

Investigative journalism, aka: COINTELPRO

Father Dick Carlson: Fake journalist, Fake Banker, Fake politician, Voice of Public Radio Influencer, fake State Dept Ambassador to East Africa atoll of Seychelles.

In 1975, Noyes took a job at KFMB-TV in San Diego, and asked Carlson to join him as a combination news anchorman and investigative reporter. However, Carlson walked away from the job after 18 months, tiring of news, calling it a “kid’s game” that was “insipid, sophomoric and superficial” and laced with “a lot of arrogance and hypocrisy.” He admitted to being part of that hypocrisy, by citing a piece he did that outed a local tennis player, Dr. Renée Richards, as a transgender woman.

Dick Carlson also targeted G. Elizabeth Carmichael and outed her as a transgender con-artist, refusing to refer to her as a woman when instructed to by the judge presiding over the trial. This story was popularized in the HBO miniseries, The Lady and the Dale.

“There are so many other things I think are important and interesting, but the media can be counted on to do handstands over that kind of scandal and sexual sensation.”

Banker & fraudulent banking, aka: Social Credit

In 1977, Carlson joined San Diego Federal Savings and Loan (later Great American First Savings), a savings and loan headed by Gordon Luce, a former Governor of California’s cabinet member under his close friend Ronald Reagan, as its public affairs director. Within three years, he became vice president of finance.

Great American First Savings was mired in controversy due to the bank’s political connections. For example, in 1984, the bank received negative press for allowing Edwin Meese, adviser to Ronald Reagan, to be 15 months delinquent on his mortgage. That same year, bank officers were accused of receiving federal jobs in exchange for being favorable toward Meese. Luce stated that he saw the loans to Meese as the “natural evolution” of mixing business, politics, and friendship.

In 1981, the investigative television magazine 60 Minutes had Mike Wallace interview Carlson about controversial home foreclosures executed by the bank, in which the bank had been accused of duping low-income Californians. Carlson hired a camera crew to videotape the interview and, when the 60 Minutes cameras were not rolling during a commercial break, caught Wallace making a racist joke about blacks and Hispanics:

“You bet your ass [the contracts are] hard to read” ... if you’re reading them over watermelon or tacos.

Wallace was forced to apologize, and Carlson left Great American in early 1983 to go into politics.

Ambassador to Seychelles for US State Department:

In June 1991, Carlson left Voice of America after President George H. W. Bush nominated him to be the U.S. ambassador to the Seychelles.

CEO for Public Broadcasting:

In March 1992, Dick Carlson became the CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a “private corporation funded by the American people” that produces and distributes programming for public broadcasting.

CEO for King World Public Television:

In 1997, Dick Carlson became president and CEO of King World Public Television, a subsidiary of King World Productions, the syndicator of Oprah, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy!, among other successful TV shows, until the network was purchased, in the summer of 1999, by CBS for $2.5 billion.

Tucker Carlson was briefly enrolled at Collège du Léman, a boarding school in the Canton of Geneva in French-speaking Switzerland but said he was "kicked out". He attained his secondary education at St. George's School, a boarding school in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he started dating his future wife, Susan Andrews, the headmaster's daughter. He then attended Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. At the end of four years, he had achieved only a 1.9 GPA and failed to graduate with his class. Tucker graduated in absentia with the class of 1992. Carlson's Trinity yearbook describes him as a member of the "Dan White Society", an apparent reference to the American political assassin who murdered San Francisco mayor George Moscone and supervisor Harvey Milk. After college, Carlson tried to join the Central Intelligence Agency, but his application was denied, after which he decided to pursue a career in journalism with the encouragement of his father, who advised him that "they'll take anybody”.

Tucker has a long way to go with the CIA COINTELPRO before he catches his Dad.

Fake Tucker interviews fake Charlie Kirk. Where is Charlie Manson?