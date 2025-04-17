Playback speed
Turn off Televison. No such things as democracy, sovereignty nor independence.

DUI Paul Pelosi booking photo, May 28, 2022, Napa County Jail.
Juxtaposition1
Apr 17, 2025
Transcript

Entertainment is about COINTELPRO counterintelligence, pacification & control.

So too are most social media, books, TV, film, music, concerts and theater.

Signs & symbols Rule our World, not laws, leaders nor words. CULT Rituals are practiced daily:

The Pledge of allegiance

Standing for a pseudo-national Anthem

VOTING

CDC Vaccination schedules

Widespread distribution of Unsafe & ineffective vaccines, exempt from clinical trials & ethics

Fear & ultimatums used to pimp out 7G MESG molecular REAL ID

Standard of Care for medical doctors to obey

Face Diaper masking rituals

Digital ID

REAL ID compliance

Media Access Controls (REAL ID verification)

Facial recognition compliance

PCR DNA collection procedures

Medicare redecided reimbursement codes for compliant doctors & acute care hospitals in lieu of proper treatment and medical care. (Obedience Ritual)

DUI Paul Pelosi booking photo, May 28, 2022, Napa County Jail.

