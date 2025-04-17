Turn off Televison. No such things as democracy, sovereignty nor independence.

Entertainment is about COINTELPRO counterintelligence, pacification & control.
So too are most social media, books, TV, film, music, concerts and theater.
Signs & symbols Rule our World, not laws, leaders nor words. CULT Rituals are practiced daily:
The Pledge of allegiance
Standing for a pseudo-national Anthem
VOTING
CDC Vaccination schedules
Widespread distribution of Unsafe & ineffective vaccines, exempt from clinical trials & ethics
Fear & ultimatums used to pimp out 7G MESG molecular REAL ID
Standard of Care for medical doctors to obey
Face Diaper masking rituals
Digital ID
REAL ID compliance
Media Access Controls (REAL ID verification)
Facial recognition compliance
PCR DNA collection procedures
Medicare redecided reimbursement codes for compliant doctors & acute care hospitals in lieu of proper treatment and medical care. (Obedience Ritual)
