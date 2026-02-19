Stanley Kirk Burrell (born March 30, 1962), better known by his stage name MC Hammer (or simply Hammer), is an American rapper and dancer, known for hit songs such as “U Can’t Touch This“, “Pray“, “2 Legit 2 Quit“ and “Pumps and a Bump“, flashy dance movements, extravagant choreography, and his namesake Hammer pants. Remembered for a rapid rise to fame, Hammer has also been an entrepreneur and celebrity spokesperson. A multi-award winner, he is considered a “forefather” and pioneering innovator of pop rap (incorporating elements of freestyle music).

Born and raised in Oakland, California, Hammer served three years in the United States Navy before independently releasing his debut album Feel My Power in 1986. After signing a contract with Capitol Records, Hammer released his second album Let’s Get It Started in 1988, which became his first multi-platinum hit. Hammer became the first hip hop artist to achieve diamond status with his next album Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em (1990), helping him become one of the most prominent media celebrities of the early 1990s.

A Rogues Gallery (short list):

George HW Bush, CIA & Yale Skull & Bones

William F. Buckley, CIA & Yale Skull & Bones

E Howard Hunt, CIA

J Edgar Hoover, FBI

Larry Rat Fink, Managing Director of BlackRock & World Economic Forum

Stephen Schwartzman, Managing Director of Blackstone & WEF member

Jamie Cate & Jennifer Doudna, UC Berkeley heads of Human Augmentation CRISPR DNA modification for Energy Harvesting, E-Medicine, E-Pharmacy.

Rachel Haurwitz, CEO of Caribou Biosciences & licensed CRISPR weaponry.

Daniel Ellsberg, RAND Corporation, Harvard, fake whistleblower & COINTELPRO.

Avram Noam Chomsky, MIT pseudo professor of linguistics & COINTRPRO clown.

Brian Kato Kaelin, COINTELPRO pool boy, Podcaster of Poppycock & Balderdash.

Nancy Pelosi, fake speaker of a fake House of Representatives, COINTELPRO.