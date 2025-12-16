Juxtaposition1’s Substack

UC Berkeley is a Zombie Weapons Foundry for NATO

74% of UC Berkeley is Advanced Weapons Research for NATO & Swiss Bank Eugenics.
Juxtaposition1
Juxtaposition1
Dec 16, 2025

Advanced Weapons Research and Human Augmentation CRISPR DNA injuries.

  • Jennifer Doudna, CRISPR Therapeutics DNA modification & Doudna Lab

  • Jamie Cates, Innovative Genome Institute, DNA modification

  • Cory Hall Terra Swarm Electrical Engineering Mesogen SMART DUST

  • Kristofer Pister, Dust Networks & Analogue Devices

  • Joy Weiss, CEO of Dust Networks at Analogue Devices

  • RAND Corporation, Cory Hall

  • SMART DUST & Terra Swarm Mesogens of Wireless Sensor Networks.

  • Ernest Lawrence & The Cyclotron Machine, LLNL Sites 100, 200, 300

  • Rosebud Abigail Denovo (born Laura Marie Miller), Unabomber #1

  • Ted Kaczynski UCB Math Professor, Terra Swarm Cory Hall Unabomber #2

