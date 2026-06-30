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Juxtaposition1
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Global automotive production is facing a significant slowdown, with multiple major manufacturers cutting output and plant closures reported in recent weeks.

Key developments:

Volkswagen Group is set to shut down four German plants and lay off 100,000 workers — double the original plan — as part of cost-cutting measures amid weak demand and supply chain pressures autoevolution.

Toyota is deepening a domestic production cut, reducing output by 40,000 units earlier in 2026, and now trimming its global production forecast by 100,000 units through February 2027. This follows a RAV4 supply crisis and ongoing quality issues in key markets autoevolution.

Volkswagen’s Everllence diesel engine unit is being sold to Bain Capital for €7.4 billion to inject capital into core operations autoevolution.

Industry analysts note a “perfect storm” of factors — including China’s rising EV competition, shifting consumer preferences, and supply chain disruptions — pointing to a much smaller U.S. auto market by 2040

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Juxtaposition1
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Show Notes & Links:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/insight/volkswagen-weighs-100-000-job-cuts-and-four-plant-closures/gm-GM04436B33?gemSnapshotKey=GM04436B33-snapshot-5&uxmode=ruby&ctsrc=dgst&ocid=edgntpruby&pc=HCTS&cvid=6a43ea753fa648839a7032d8b0184291&ei=23

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