“The world is undergoing fundamental change—and we are aligning our strategy consistently. Wars, geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, stricter regulations, and intense competition are creating headwinds. In this challenging environment, we have managed to make tangible progress.”

Oliver Blume, Volkswagen CEO

Volkswagen confirms massive job cuts and plant closures:

Volkswagen is weighing the elimination of up to 100,000 jobs worldwide—about 15% of its workforce—and the closure of plants in Hanover, Zwickau, Emden, and Audi’s Neckarsulm site. These locations employ more than 45,000 workers and would wind down production as current vehicle programs end. The proposals, first reported by Manager Magazin and cited by Reuters, will be formally discussed with the supervisory board on July 9.

Scale and scope of the planned overhaul:

The restructuring plan would increase Volkswagen’s total targeted workforce reductions to as many as 100,000 positions, doubling the earlier figure of 50,000 announced for completion by 2030. It also calls for a 15% cut to planned five-year investments, bringing the total to just over €130 billion, and considers spinning off the VW brand and its parts operations into separate entities. These steps aim to simplify corporate structures and respond to mounting competitive and cost pressures.