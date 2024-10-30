Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Unfettered Video Content sermon

Invest in Brutal Truth here at Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 30, 2024

There is no such thing as FREE SPEECH!

My loyal & loving beagle Martin Shoeshine understood that.

For $30/month which is 21-cents per video you can find unfettered videos here:

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
My personal Substack

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture