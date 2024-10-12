United Fake Nations, One World Order Pt 2

UBS Network News Anchor Howard Beale on-air lecture:
https://www.americanrhetoric.com/MovieSpeeches/moviespeechnetwork2.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Beale_(Network)
UBS Chairman Arthur Jensen (Ned Beatie): 'You have meddled with the primal forces of nature, Mr. Beale', Money speech, Network - November 27, 1976
https://speakola.com/movie/ned-beattie-money-speech-network-1976
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/League_of_Nations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_General_Assembly
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Security_Council
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Economic_and_Social_Council
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Court_of_Justice
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Secretariat
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Trusteeship_Council
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_for_International_Settlements
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Bank
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Bank_Group
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Monetary_Fund
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Telecommunication_Union
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Health_Organization