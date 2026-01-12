Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

United Nations sponsored Idi Amin Dada's Rebuttal

United Nations Agenda 2030 is the end of Humanity (The Great Reset)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 12, 2026

United Nations Agenda 2030 is the end of Humanity:

https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdfity.

The Great Resent, Sustainability Plan, Biodigital Convergence, 7G Terra Swarm.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture