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Juxtaposition1
22m

Tavistock Alliances criminal Gloria Caulfield:

https://tavistockdevelopment.com/leaders/gloria-caulfield/

https://dailycaller.com/2026/05/12/university-of-central-florida-commencement-speaker-booed-graduating-students-ai-industrial-revolution-gloria-caulfield/

https://www.orlandoweekly.com/news/orlando-area-news/ucf-students-boo-commencement-speaker-over-ai-praise/

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Juxtaposition1
12m

Racketeering and securities fraud:

Michael Milken, often referred to as the "Junk Bond King," faced significant legal challenges during the 1980s. He was indicted for racketeering and securities fraud in 1989, which led to a guilty plea and a ten-year prison sentence. Milken was fined $600 million and permanently barred from the securities industry. His case highlighted the government's increased scrutiny of Wall Street during that period. After serving part of his sentence, Milken was released in 1993. In 2020, he received a full presidential pardon from Donald Trump, marking a significant moment in his life and career.

https://www.prisonpedia.com/wiki/Michael_Milken

https://www.todaysflashback.com/michael-milken-is-sentenced-to-ten-years-for-security-law-violations/

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