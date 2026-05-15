We have Hollywood circus clowns touting the inevitable immersion of AI into our Democratic Republic Hunger Game SWISS Colony from the anorexic Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival to the commencement address at the University of Central Florida.

Hollywood influencer actors are to be ignored. They are fake. AI is also fake.

Media presented influences are always wrong:

- TRUMP, Biden, Harris, Ron Paul, Rand Paul, Ron DeSantis, Walt Disney

- Steve Jobs, Sergey Brin, Anne Wojciki, Larry Page, Marc Zuckerberg, Sam Altman

- Gene Simmons, Neil Young, ESPN Stephen A Smith on COVID Vaccines

- Reese Witherspoon, Cheryl Hines, Demi Moore, AI BOT singer Xania Monet

The debate over artificial intelligence and its role in the arts is back in the spotlight with Demi Moore now urging Hollywood to work with the emerging technology. It comes as a clip is going viral of Gloria Caulfield, the commencement speaker at the University of Central Florida being booed for saying, “The rise of artificial intelligence is the next Industrial Revolution.” NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.

Gloria Caulfield, the president of the Lake Nona Institute and vice president of strategic alliances at Tavistock, delivered an address to graduating students who studied the arts and humanities May 8. She compared AI to previous technological upheavals, drawing a parallel between the new, rapidly developing technology and the “trepidation” that was felt during the dawn of the internet, email and smartphones.

The commencement speaker for the 2026 University of Central Florida Gloria Caulfield was booed by her audience after she referred to AI as the “next Industrial Revolution.” Her comments sparked a strong reaction from the arts and humanities graduates, who felt threatened by the implications of AI technology.

Arrest these criminals. Throw bipolar augmented Gloria Caufield into a detention prison along with Larry Rat Fink, Stephen Swartzman, Michael Milken, Noam Chomski, Woody Allen, Alan Dershowitz, Eric Weinstein, Peter Thiel, TRUMP, RFKJ, Joe Lacob, Dean Jacobson, JJ Kardwell, Randall Merk, Laurine Powell Jobs, Ben Horowitz, Marc Andresseen, Eric Schmidt, Tim Cooke, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jennifer Doudna, Jamie Cates, Rachel Harwittz, Joy Weiss, Kristofer Pister, Larry Summers, Michael Weiner Savage, John Leibowitz Stewart, Bill Maher, Chelsea Handler, Lex Fredman, Glenn Greenwald, Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, Ron DeSantis, Rand Paul, Ron Paul, Brett Weinstein, Tucker Carlson, Stew Peters, Maria Zeee, Dan Bongino, Anthony Nopalitano, Jeffrey Sachs et al…

As Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Tavistock Development Company, Gloria Caulfield oversees the health and medical partnerships as well as business development for Tavistock’s visionary Lake Nona community.

In her role, Gloria is instrumental in managing corporate partnerships and identifying strategic intersections with stakeholders in the Lake Nona community. These efforts focus on advancing research, technology and innovative solutions that promote healthy lifestyles, extend health span and advance longevity medicine within the dynamic environment of Lake Nona’s living lab. Additionally, she serves as the chief architect and Executive Director of the Lake Nona Impact Forum, a globally recognized health innovation gathering and a signature event of the Tavistock Group

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