Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

US Attorney Leah Foley lied about the Brown University case

Leah Belaire Foley, another liar lawyer for TV Clown Shows to conceal Gladio Murder.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Dec 22, 2025

This circus clown Maritime Law attorney stated that the shooter was discovered by: “Old fashioned Police Work”.

That remark was a boldfaced lie as is typical of all Media presented law enforcement idiots and actors. Prosecutors and police cannot be trusted.

The Mockingbird Media reported that a homeless man name John identified suspect Claudio Valente as the shooter and posted his license plate on social media.

The lesson is:

  • NEVER believe the Authorities nor Media on any story whatsoever. They lie.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture