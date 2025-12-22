US Attorney Leah Foley lied about the Brown University case

This circus clown Maritime Law attorney stated that the shooter was discovered by: “Old fashioned Police Work”.
That remark was a boldfaced lie as is typical of all Media presented law enforcement idiots and actors. Prosecutors and police cannot be trusted.
The Mockingbird Media reported that a homeless man name John identified suspect Claudio Valente as the shooter and posted his license plate on social media.
The lesson is:
NEVER believe the Authorities nor Media on any story whatsoever. They lie.