US Banks & Billionaires only exist in the Metaverse (NOT in Reality)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is a clueless circus clown from Brookyln NY.
Dec 29, 2025

The Metaverse is a MATRIX of Mendacity. 100% fake!

Geneva Switzerland decides all Hunger Game Rules for profane Americans:

  • 1) COVID Hoax vax passport status by United Nations Central Governance

  • 2) REAL ID digital enslavement

  • 3) C-40 SMART Cities, electric cars

  • 4) LED streetlights, automobile headlights, dwelling & houselights

  • 5) 7G SMART DUST pollution of our Troposphere, soil and water systems

  • 6) Circus Clown politician puppets like Bernie sanders, TRUMP, Newsom, Schwarzenegger, Jessie Ventura, Gregg Abbott & Nancy Pelosi.

  • 7) Biometric enslavement & DNA injuries by CRISPR Therapeutics (Jennifer Doudna, Jamie Cate, Joy Weiss, Kristofer Pister, DARPA, RAND & DOE)

  • 8) TOKEN Hyperledger social obedience CREDIT (Crypto & CBDC)

  • 9) Human Harvesting of energy & eugenics expiration shelf life. (Date of death)

  • 10) The planned onset of Acute Senile dementia & Zombie Apocalypse

