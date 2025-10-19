"Valerie" by Amy Winehouse for the 2007 Glastonbury Festival

“Valerie” is a song by English indie rock band the Zutons from their second studio album, Tired of Hanging Around. The song was later covered by Mark Ronson, with lead vocals provided by Amy Winehouse. Lyrics below:
Alright, it’s rollin’
Well, sometimes I go out by myself
And I look across the water
And I think of all the things of what you’re doing
And in my head I paint a picture
‘Cause since I’ve come on home
Well, my body’s been a mess
And I’ve missed your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Oh, won’t you come on over?
Stop making a fool outta me
Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie, Valerie
Valerie
Did you have to go to jail?
Put your house on up for sale, did you get a good lawyer?
Hope you didn’t catch a tan
Hope you found the right man who’ll fix it for you
Are you shopping anywhere?
Changed the color of your hair? Are you busy?
And did you have to pay that fine you was dodging all the time?
Are you still dizzy?
‘Cause since I’ve come on home
Well, my body’s been a mess
And I’ve missed your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Won’t you come on over?
Stop making a fool outta me
Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie, Valerie
Valerie
Well, sometimes I go out by myself
And I look across the water
And I think of all the things of what you’re doing
And in my head I paint a picture
‘Cause since I’ve come on home
Well, my body’s been a mess
And I’ve missed your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Oh, won’t you come on over?
Stop making a fool outta me
Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie, Valerie
Valerie, hm, Valerie
Valerie, Valerie, Valerie
Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?