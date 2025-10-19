"Valerie" by Amy Winehouse for the 2007 Glastonbury Festival

“Valerie” is a song by English indie rock band the Zutons from their second studio album, Tired of Hanging Around. The song was later covered by Mark Ronson, with lead vocals provided by Amy Winehouse. Lyrics below:

Alright, it’s rollin’

I’m sorry Charlie Murphy, I was having too much fun

Well, sometimes I go out by myself

And I look across the water

And I think of all the things of what you’re doing

And in my head I paint a picture

‘Cause since I’ve come on home

Well, my body’s been a mess

And I’ve missed your ginger hair

And the way you like to dress

Oh, won’t you come on over?

Stop making a fool outta me

Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?

Valerie, Valerie

Valerie

Did you have to go to jail?

Put your house on up for sale, did you get a good lawyer?

Hope you didn’t catch a tan

Hope you found the right man who’ll fix it for you

Are you shopping anywhere?

Changed the color of your hair? Are you busy?

And did you have to pay that fine you was dodging all the time?

Are you still dizzy?

‘Cause since I’ve come on home

Well, my body’s been a mess

And I’ve missed your ginger hair

And the way you like to dress

Won’t you come on over?

Stop making a fool outta me

Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?

Valerie, Valerie

Valerie

Well, sometimes I go out by myself

And I look across the water

And I think of all the things of what you’re doing

And in my head I paint a picture

‘Cause since I’ve come on home

Well, my body’s been a mess

And I’ve missed your ginger hair

And the way you like to dress

Oh, won’t you come on over?

Stop making a fool outta me

Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?

Valerie, Valerie

Valerie, hm, Valerie

Valerie, Valerie, Valerie

Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?