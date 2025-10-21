Van Halen on Hollywood Boulevard (The Eye of the Devil)

Van Halen might have matured past their days of knock-down, drag-out fights by 2015, but that didn’t stop one of their final televised performances from devolving into a bloody mess.

The band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 30, 2015 — its first-ever televised performance with original singer David Lee Roth — to promote its new Tokyo Dome Live in Concert double LP, which came out the next day. Hollywood Boulevard was shut down for the occasion, and Van Halen took to the stage positioned just under the marquee of the famed El Capitan Theatre.

Van Halen opened their set with “Panama,” and Roth worked the crowd into a frenzy with his signature microphone stand twirls as the band vamped behind him. During the introductory mayhem, Roth whacked the bridge of his nose with the chrome stand and drew blood.

Roth tried to soldier through the song, wiping his nose repeatedly on the sleeve of his distressed denim jacket as he made it through the second chorus of “Panama.” But with blood pooling on his face and wrist, he left the stage during Eddie Van Halen’s guitar solo to seek assistance.

Van Halen made two more brief televised performances after Jimmy Kimmel Live!, playing two songs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2015 and tearing through “Panama” at the Billboard Music Awards in May. The performances previewed their summer and fall 2015 tour, which saw them storming amphitheaters across North America and climaxed with two epic hometown shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

