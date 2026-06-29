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Juxtaposition1
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Previous Juxtaposition Videos:

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/milan-banker-roberto-calvi-garrote

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/prelude-gladio-murder-of-roberto

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Juxtaposition1
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Machiavellianism (sometimes abbreviated as MACH) is the name of a personality trait construct characterized by interpersonal manipulation, indifference to morality, lack of empathy, and a calculated focus on self-interest. Psychologists Richard Christie and Florence L. Geis created the construct and named it after Niccolò Machiavelli, as they used truncated and edited statements similar to his writing style to study variations in human behaviors. The construct's relation to the thinker himself is exclusively nominal.

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