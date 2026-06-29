God’s Vatican Banker Roberto Calvi, 62 resided in Milan but reported to Geneva Global Governance in Switzerland. Friday morning June 18, 1982, Calvi was garroted then displayed underneath the Blackfriars Bridge in North London.

Calvi’s long-time secretary Graziella Teresa Corrocher was also discovered Friday morning having been thrown out of her Milan office fourth-floor office window.

In October 1982 Roberto Calvi’s Milan Bank board member Giuseppe Della Cha, 54 was tossed off the fifth-floor men’s room balcony. No one was ever convicted of these three 1982 Masonic Murders committed in London & Milan.

London, UK -- Roberto Calvi, president of the scandal-ridden Ambrosiano Bank, was killed because of a deal he was trying to work out with the Vatican bank and the powerful catholic organization Opus Dei, his widow said in an interview today.

‘My husband did not kill himself. We are sure of this,’ Mrs. Clara Calvi told the Turin newspaper La Stampa in an interview from suburban Washington, D.C., where she is currently living with her son, Carlo.

Calvi, Italy's leading financier, has been missing since June 10. Investigators believe he has fled to the United States, where he transferred his family earlier. But other reports said he might have skipped to Yugoslavia aboard a smuggler's boat from the border city of Trieste.

Who Killed Roberto Calvi?

MILAN, Italy — The suicide of Graziella Teresa Corrocher, 55, a secretary to the bank, who jumped to her death from a fifth-floor window in the Milan bank Thursday night.

‘May Calvi be double cursed for the damage he has caused to the bank and all its employees,’ the note said, referring to bank president Roberto Calvi, 62.

MILAN, Italy -- An official of the scandal-haunted Ambrosiano bank jumped to his death from a window of the bank’s headquarters today, but police said the suicide was not related to the institution’s financial troubles. Friday October 1, 1982.

Police said Giuseppe Della Cha, 54, a vice-director of the Milan office, left a note on a desk calendar addressed to his wife and two daughters. It said: ‘It is all my fault. Kisses to Milena, Susi and Gabriella. Papa.’

Short list of suspected killers:

1) Propaganda Due P2 Lodge Grand Master Licio Gelli

2) Sardinian financier Flavio Carboni aka: “Flavio the Fixer”

3) Carboni’s girlfriend Manuela Kleinszig

4) Calvi's driver & bodyguard Silvano Vittor

5) Roman entrepreneur Ernesto Diotallevi

6) Cosa Nostra treasurer Pippo Calo

7) Francesco Di Carlo aka: Frankie the strangler

8) Sergio Vaccari, an Italian & London based antiques dealer & drug smuggler

9) Vincenzo Casillo, an Italian Camorrista soldier aka: “The Big Black One”

10) Scotland Yard detectives seized Odette Morris, 42, the woman who provided an alibi for Flavio Carboni who has been charged with Calvi's murder.

Licio Gelli was an Italian Freemason, businessman, and political fixer, best known as the Grand Master of the clandestine Propaganda Due (P2) lodge. A former Fascist volunteer and liaison with Nazi Germany, he transformed P2 into a secret network of senior politicians, military officers, bankers, and media figures implicated in plots, corruption, and the Banco Ambrosiano scandal. He was linked to the Bologna massacre, coup attempts, and international dealings, spending years evading justice through escapes and exile.

Devoted wife Clara Calvi searching for justice.