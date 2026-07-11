Shocking Blue was a Dutch rock band formed in The Hague in 1967. They were part of the Nederbeat movement in the Netherlands. The band had a string of hit songs during the counterculture movement of the 1960s and early 1970s, including "Send Me a Postcard" and "Venus", which became their biggest hit and reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and in many other countries during 1969 and 1970. The band sold 13 million records by 1973 but disbanded in 1974. Golden Earring and the George Baker Selection, they are considered the most successful Nederbeat band, because their best hits charted abroad and especially in the United States.

"Venus" is a song by Dutch rock band Shocking Blue, released as a single in the Netherlands in the summer of 1969. Written by Robbie van Leeuwen, the song topped the charts in nine countries, including the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the week ending February 7, 1970.

The Animals are an English rock band formed in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1962. Their original lineup consisted of singer Eric Burdon, guitarist Hilton Valentine, bass guitarist Chas Chandler, keyboardist Alan Price, and drummer John Steel. Known for their gritty, bluesy sound, they balanced tough, rock-edged pop singles against rhythm-and-blues-oriented album material and were part of the British Invasion of the US.

The Animals rose to prominence with their signature song and transatlantic number-one hit single “The House of the Rising Sun“, and continued this success with hits such as “I’m Crying “, “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood“, “Bring It On Home to Me“, “We Gotta Get Out of This Place“, “It’s My Life“, “Inside-Looking Out“, “Don’t Bring Me Down“, and “See See Rider “. Price and Steel departed in mid-1965 and early 1966, respectively, while poor business management led the band to split up by the end of 1966.

Gregory Stanley Kihn (July 10, 1949 – August 13, 2024) was an American rock musician, radio personality, and novelist. He founded and led the Greg Kihn Band and he wrote several popular horror novels. He is best known for the hits “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)” in 1981 and “Jeopardy” in 1983.

Amy Winehouse performing 'I Heard It through the Grapevine' with Paul Weller live on Jools' Annual Hootenanny in 2006.