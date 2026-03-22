Burton Abbott:

Burton Wilbur Abbott (February 8, 1928 – March 15, 1957) was a University of California, Berkeley student convicted of the kidnapping for robbery with bodily harm and first-degree murder of 14-year-old honor student Stephanie Bryan. Bryan disappeared on April 28, 1955, while walking home from Willard Junior High School in Berkeley, Alameda County. Her body was discovered on July 20, 1955, in a shallow grave near a father-in-law-owned cabin in Trinity County, with the cause of death determined as multiple skull fractures. Bud Abbott, aged 27 and married at the time, resided in Alameda and was arrested on July 16, 1955, after his wife uncovered Bryan’s purse, wallet, glasses, brassiere, and schoolbooks concealed in a basement compartment of their home. Additional forensic evidence included two hairs and 18 fibers from Bryan’s clothing recovered from Abbott’s car, along with blood traces on the vehicle’s floor mat. Eyewitness accounts described a man struggling with a girl near the Broadway Tunnel, with some identifying Abbott, and one of Bryan’s textbooks was found near a road Abbott frequented. A jury in Alameda County Superior Court found Abbott guilty on both charges in late 1955, imposing the death penalty for each, and the trial court denied a motion for a new trial. Appeals, including an automatic one to the California Supreme Court, were rejected in 1956, upholding the convictions based on sufficient evidence and proper jurisdiction. Abbott was executed by gas chamber at San Quentin State Prison on March 15, 1957.

There were no eyewitnesses to these crimes.

Astonishingly, it was the William Randolf Hearst. Jr. published San Francisco Examiner report Ed Montgomery who charted a private pane and dug up the remains of Stephanie, not the Trinity County Sheriff nor the City of Berkeley Police.

Burton Abbott was immediate arrested on July 20, 1955, arraigned, tried and convinced of her abduction and murder, then executed in the Gase Chamber on March 15, 1957. (arrest to death within nineteen months warp speed)