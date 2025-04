Was Kato a CIA drug dealer for Nicole & OJ Simpson?

It appears likely. Why else you would you want an unemployed babysitter pool boy?

Pts. 1-4: Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman Murders (Sunday night June 12, 1994): https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-1-nicole-brown-and-ron-goldman https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-2-nicole-brown-and-ron-goldman https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-3-mark-furman-and-the-glove-dont https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-4-nicole-brown-and-oj-military https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/nicole-brown-and-ron-goldman-murders