We reside in a Military Control Zone (REAL ID clearance)

The MATRIX of Mendacity can only exist with Mind Controlled clueless people.
The Media conceals:
Chem Trails
SMART DUST, 7G wireless sensor networks
NATO Gladio murder
Fusion Center in your township
COVID Real ID Hoax & radiation Havana Syndrome
Bird Flu REAL ID
Monkey Pox REAL ID
Geneva World Governance
Trace, Track & Target all people & farm animals
FEMA Detention Camps
SMART Cities
Resilient Cities
C-40 Cities
Cognitive Cities
15-Minute Cities
Freedom Cities
Liberty Cities
MAGA, Build Back Better detention electronic corridors
Techno Enslavement
TOKEN CREDIT Obedience money
Applied Linguists is code for bald faced lying to profane people
NATO full spectrum control of the Earth
SWISS BANK AUTHORITY owns everything
Petty privileges are not freedoms
People will own nothing and will be imprisoned
Swiss United Nations Agenda 2030
PCR is a DNA collection procedure
23&me is a DNA collection procedure process
County Jail saliva sample is a DNA collection procedure
Signs & Symbols rule our world. NOT words, NOT laws, NOT a democracy.
Share this post