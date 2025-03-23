Playback speed
We reside in a Military Control Zone (REAL ID clearance)

The MATRIX of Mendacity can only exist with Mind Controlled clueless people.
Mar 23, 2025
The Media conceals:

Chem Trails

SMART DUST, 7G wireless sensor networks

NATO Gladio murder

Fusion Center in your township

COVID Real ID Hoax & radiation Havana Syndrome

Bird Flu REAL ID

Monkey Pox REAL ID

Geneva World Governance

Trace, Track & Target all people & farm animals

FEMA Detention Camps

SMART Cities

Resilient Cities

C-40 Cities

Cognitive Cities

15-Minute Cities

Freedom Cities

Liberty Cities

MAGA, Build Back Better detention electronic corridors

Techno Enslavement

TOKEN CREDIT Obedience money

Applied Linguists is code for bald faced lying to profane people

NATO full spectrum control of the Earth

SWISS BANK AUTHORITY owns everything

Petty privileges are not freedoms

People will own nothing and will be imprisoned

Swiss United Nations Agenda 2030

PCR is a DNA collection procedure

23&me is a DNA collection procedure process

County Jail saliva sample is a DNA collection procedure

Signs & Symbols rule our world. NOT words, NOT laws, NOT a democracy.

