Weapons of Mass Destruction (CRISPR Therapeutics)

At Wareham Development, we are highly selective about our projects, but once we make a commitment, we apply our vast expertise to every stage of the development process. From pioneering work on brownfield remediation through the design and building of advanced research facilities for world-class corporations, we relish the challenges of meeting and exceeding our clients’ needs.

Over the years, we have earned a stellar reputation as a developer for companies in the research and tech industries requiring complex technology infrastructures. We invest the up-front capital to meet today’s needs, and design creative spaces that adapt to tomorrow’s vision.

Above all, we believe in the future promise of our clients – whether it’s a start-up sparked by a brilliant idea, or a major corporation building

on past successes.

Wareham Development is owned by Wareham Development Corporation, which is a California-based corporation incorporated on August 8, 1989. The corporation is led by a team of key individuals, including James A. Goddard, James A. Robbins, Leah Dillingham, Lucas H. Robbins, Nancy P. Robbins, Richard K. Robbins, and Zachary A. Robbins. The principal address of the corporation is located at 1120 Nye Street, Suite 400, San Rafael, CA 94901.

James A. Robbins is a key figure in Wareham Development Corporation, serving as the Director. The registered agent for the corporation is Richard K. Robbins, who operates from 1120 Nye Street Suite 400, San Rafael, CA 94901.

James A. Goddard is a partner at Wareham Development, a company known for its commercial real estate development in the San Francisco Bay region. Wareham Development focuses on creating spaces for research and tech tenants, contributing to the economic growth of the Bay Area. The company is committed to long-term economic and environmental vitality, working closely with city and state agencies to ensure projects benefit the community. Wareham Development has a long history of supporting the local community and has been involved in various projects, including the sale of medical office buildings in Marin County to Anchor Health Properties. James A. Goddard's professional background includes experience from previous roles at Maier Siebel Baber and Ernst & Young / Kenneth Leventhal Real Estate Group, and he holds a degree from the University of California, Davis.

Dynavax Technologies

CRISPR Therapeutics & Doudna Lab

Caribou Biosciences

Cohort partners: RAND Corp., DOE, DARPA, DOD, Novartis, Zug Switzerland