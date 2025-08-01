Weather Warfare & forced resettlements (Military Land Reform)

It's called the Strategic Hamlet Program (SHP).

The Media will not report on:

1) Havana Syndrome Radiation Poisoning of civilians

2) NATO chem trail dumping of aluminum SMART DUST 7G technology.

3) SMART METER installations

4) LED streetlights

5) Ring Camera "neighborhood watch" programs.

6) Medical doctors being controlled by Medicare compensation codes

7) EMF, Photonic, Ultrasonic & Neuromodulation weapons

8) SMART CITY detention camps under ZERO TRUST policies

9) REAL ID mandates and DNA-based gene edited mandates. Human Augmentation

10) Swiss United Nations Agenda 2030 directives and mandates for all cities.

Are you surprised? Are your friends already augmented and disabled?

Human Augmentation, Strategic Hamlet Program (SHP)

Pacification & Control of people, resettlement, detention, restrictions, ZERO TRUST REAL ID Mandates.