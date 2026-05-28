“Weaving Spiders Come Not Here” is the Bohemian Club motto.



Code of Conduct & Rules of the Club:

No female members are allowed

Oath of Obedience.

Oath of Omerta (Secrecy)

Oath of human humiliation or sacrifice



Or else.....

624 Talyor Street at Post Street, San Francisco at the Union Square Obelisk.



The Bohemian Owl can see in the dark! Occultists use the owl as one of their symbols because they can see things that the average person from the public cannot. Occult members are thus enlightened in the dark inner workings of secret society.



The Bohemian Club is a rich-man’s organization that holds a two-week “camp” in northern California every year at the end of July. This strange and secretive group, which have received very little press coverage, have a 40-foot owl as its central symbol. Each year, approximately 1,500 of America’s most influential CEO’s, government officials, financiers, industrialists, and media moguls gather to hear speeches, network, and share common agendas. They also perform Druid-like ceremonies before a huge stone owl, complete with robes, fire, incantations, and other rituals.

The Bohemian Grove in Monte Rio, 2,700 acres along the Russian River, Sonoma