The Blackfriars Bridge display of Roberto Calvi hung by a nylon orange rope with a love knot was code for: Propaganda Due membership organized and planned the murder.
The legend of Montserrat: The story is a Catalan folktale that has been passed down through generations. According to the legend, a friar known as "El Frare Negre" was a pious hermit living in the mountains of Montserrat, near the famous Benedictine monastery. He was known for his extreme piety and devotion to God. The story often ends with the friar's spirit remaining in the mountains to protect travelers and pilgrims. The legend's moral emphasizes faith, virtue, and the mystical power of the natural world.
Roberto Calvi garroted then displayed hung under the London's Blackfriars Bridge, discovered at 7:30a, Friday morning June 18, 1982.
Gladio Operatives suspected in the garrote murder of Roberto Calvi in London:
Francesco DiCarlo (Frankie the Strangler), Palermo Sicilian Killer
Flavio Carboni, Sardinian Banker and “Fixer”
Manuela Kleinszig, girlfriend of Flavio
Silvano Vittor, Bodyguard & driver for Roberto Calvi
Ernesto Diotallevi, housing & private jet transport logistics for the operation
Giuseppe “Pippo” Calo, Bank cashier & paymaster for the murder operation
Licio Gelli, Grand Master of Propaganda Due, highest known authority