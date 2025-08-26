Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
1h

The Blackfriars Bridge display of Roberto Calvi hung by a nylon orange rope with a love knot was code for: Propaganda Due membership organized and planned the murder.

The legend of Montserrat: The story is a Catalan folktale that has been passed down through generations. According to the legend, a friar known as "El Frare Negre" was a pious hermit living in the mountains of Montserrat, near the famous Benedictine monastery. He was known for his extreme piety and devotion to God. The story often ends with the friar's spirit remaining in the mountains to protect travelers and pilgrims. The legend's moral emphasizes faith, virtue, and the mystical power of the natural world.

Roberto Calvi garroted then displayed hung under the London's Blackfriars Bridge, discovered at 7:30a, Friday morning June 18, 1982.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
1h

Gladio Operatives suspected in the garrote murder of Roberto Calvi in London:

Francesco DiCarlo (Frankie the Strangler), Palermo Sicilian Killer

Flavio Carboni, Sardinian Banker and “Fixer”

Manuela Kleinszig, girlfriend of Flavio

Silvano Vittor, Bodyguard & driver for Roberto Calvi

Ernesto Diotallevi, housing & private jet transport logistics for the operation

Giuseppe “Pippo” Calo, Bank cashier & paymaster for the murder operation

Licio Gelli, Grand Master of Propaganda Due, highest known authority

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture