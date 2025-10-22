Wednesday Zoom Class at 5:30pm Pacific Time
Tonight's Class requires each person to bring a "poignant nostalgic story" from their past
Stories a wistful affection to be presented and discussed.
In order to better balance our emotional drain of combating Geneva Switzerland’s UN Agenda 2030 War against Humanity, we must take a break and examine the beauty which is under attack. This will embolden us and reinforce our quest for victory over the clueless, cowardly forces of evil.
The Occultists lost their way long ago. At the Juxtaposition1 Channel we seek to balance the books and get thing back into a proper perspective.
Examples of nostalgic events:
First kiss
First musical concert
First professional job
First realization that the world was different than advertised
Romantic relationship theme songs: Goodbye to Love, A song for you, Rainy Days & Mondays, Solitaire, Laughter in the Rain, Breaking up is hard to do, Chances Are, It’s not for me to say, Johnny Angel, Misty, Teach me Tonight, Stronger than Me, Take the Box, You can only hold him so long, I heard love is blind, Superstar, Please Mister Postman, I can hear Music, Darlin, Help me Rhonda, Barbara Ann, In my Room, Close to You, We’ve only just begun, One way or Another, Dreaming is Free, The Hard Way, Hanging on the Telephone, You really got me, Without you, Misty Mountain Hop, Stairway to Heaven, Saturday in the Park, Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man, Old Man River, Welcome to my World, Bridge over troubled Waters, Moon River, If I can dream, Hawaiian Wedding Song, Something, Funny how time slips away…
Funny How Time Slips Away lyrics:
Well hello there
My it’s been a long long time
How am I doin’
Oh well I guess I’m doin’ fine
It’s been so long now and it seems that
It was only yesterday
Mm, ain’t it funny how time slips away
How’s your new love
I hope that he’s doin’ fine
Heard you told him, yes baby
That you’d love him till the end of time
Why you know, that’s the same thing
That you told me
Well, it seems like just the other day
Mm, ain’t it funny how time slips away
Yeah, baby
Gotta go now
Guess I’ll see you hanging ‘round
Don’t know when though, oh no
Never know when I’ll be back in town
But I remember what I told you
That in time you’re gonna pay
Well, ain’t it surprisin’ how time slips away
Yeah, ain’t it surprisin’ how time slips away
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to our Wednesday Zoom Class.
Topic: Nostalgia Presentations by Class Members
Time: Oct 22, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=86427323877
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/86427323877/invitations?signature=8g15gcvkoGLGSUjcD7BOi5mXLgU8iY-hGtyLqJEoAJY
If I don't make it I will explain my experience now. I met an Investigative Journalist at a SKI Extravaganza Sale in Arlington, VA in 1989 where I was working as a manufactures representative. In August, 1991, he was found dead in a Martinsburg, WV hotel. I never forgot this event and it sent me I to a tailspin going down so many "Rabbit Holes" that it became obsession of mine to keep on digging. My associates name was Danny Casolaro. He was looking into BCCI and everything that went along with it . ☝️🙏 May he RIP .