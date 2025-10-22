Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
5h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to our Wednesday Zoom Class.

Topic: Nostalgia Presentations by Class Members

Time: Oct 22, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=86427323877

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/86427323877/invitations?signature=8g15gcvkoGLGSUjcD7BOi5mXLgU8iY-hGtyLqJEoAJY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tboxtango's avatar
Tboxtango
5h

If I don't make it I will explain my experience now. I met an Investigative Journalist at a SKI Extravaganza Sale in Arlington, VA in 1989 where I was working as a manufactures representative. In August, 1991, he was found dead in a Martinsburg, WV hotel. I never forgot this event and it sent me I to a tailspin going down so many "Rabbit Holes" that it became obsession of mine to keep on digging. My associates name was Danny Casolaro. He was looking into BCCI and everything that went along with it . ☝️🙏 May he RIP .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture