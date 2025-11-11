Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite is a concert starring American singer Elvis Presley that took place at the Honolulu International Center and was broadcast live via satellite to audiences in Asia and Oceania on January 14, 1973. The show was presented with a delay in Europe. In the United States, to avoid a programming conflict with Super Bowl VII and Elvis on Tour, which was playing in cinemas at the time, NBC opted to air a ninety-minute television special of the concert on April 4.

Welcome to My World is a compilation album by American singer and musician Elvis Presley, released by RCA Records on March 17, 1977, five months before his death. The album was certified gold on September 30, 1977, and platinum on January 14, 1983, by the RIAA