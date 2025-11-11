Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Welcome to My World, January 14, 1973

Aloha from Hawaii, January 1973
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Nov 11, 2025

Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite is a concert starring American singer Elvis Presley that took place at the Honolulu International Center and was broadcast live via satellite to audiences in Asia and Oceania on January 14, 1973. The show was presented with a delay in Europe. In the United States, to avoid a programming conflict with Super Bowl VII and Elvis on Tour, which was playing in cinemas at the time, NBC opted to air a ninety-minute television special of the concert on April 4.

Welcome to My World is a compilation album by American singer and musician Elvis Presley, released by RCA Records on March 17, 1977, five months before his death. The album was certified gold on September 30, 1977, and platinum on January 14, 1983, by the RIAA

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture