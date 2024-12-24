Welcome to my World, Aloha from Hawaii January 14, 1973

Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite is a concert starring Elvis Presley that took place at the Honolulu International Center and was broadcast live via satellite to audiences in Asia and Oceania on January 14, 1973. The show was presented with a delay in Europe. In the United States, to avoid a programming conflict with Super Bowl VII and Elvis on Tour which was playing in cinemas at the time, NBC opted to air a ninety-minute television special of the concert on April 4.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aloha_from_Hawaii_via_Satellite

Travel & Experiences

Elvis played a string of 636 concerts in Las Vegas. Now, residencies are much shorter

Fifty-six years ago, Elvis Presley was beginning a grueling Las Vegas concert schedule — two shows a night, seven days a week — that led to 636 sold-out shows at the International (now Westgate). “That show was hugely successful [and] introduced rock ‘n’ roll to the big Vegas stage,” said Richard Zoglin, author of the new book “Elvis in Vegas.”

Today, performers don’t even think about committing to such a long concert schedule, even at the hottest spots on the Las Vegas Strip.