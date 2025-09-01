Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Welcome to REAL ID SMART Los Angeles 2028

C-40 compliant, REAL ID Military E-Medicine traced, tracked & targeted 24-7.
Juxtaposition1
Sep 01, 2025
  • C-40 compliant with United Nations Agenda 2030

  • REAL ID & fully augmented enslavement

  • Precision Medicine cover stories, all anxieties tranquilized, all boredom amused.

  • TOKENIZED economy, obedience credits

  • No chickens in C-40 cities. Bugs are a delicacy.

  • Radiation Havana Syndrome AI will make all decisions.

