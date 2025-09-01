C-40 compliant with United Nations Agenda 2030
REAL ID & fully augmented enslavement
Precision Medicine cover stories, all anxieties tranquilized, all boredom amused.
TOKENIZED economy, obedience credits
No chickens in C-40 cities. Bugs are a delicacy.
Radiation Havana Syndrome AI will make all decisions.



Welcome to REAL ID SMART Los Angeles 2028
C-40 compliant, REAL ID Military E-Medicine traced, tracked & targeted 24-7.
Sep 01, 2025
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
