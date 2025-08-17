Welcome to ZERO TRUST (The Receipts)

Forget your troubles

Come on get happy

You better chase all your cares away

Shout hallelujah

Come on get happy

Get ready for the judgement day



The sun is shining

Come on get happy

The lord is waiting to take your hand

Shout hallelujah

Come on get happy

We're going to the promise land



We're heading across the river

Wash your sins away in the tide

It's all so peaceful on the other side



Forget your troubles

Come on get happy

You better chase all your cares away

Shout hallelujah

Come on get happy

Get ready for the judgement day



The song was written for the 1950 musical film Summer Stock. The film was the last that Judy Garland made for MGM. The number “Get Happy” was filmed some months after shooting on the rest of the film had wrapped. In the intervening time, Garland had sought the help of a hypnotherapist and had lost some 15 pounds. She performed the number in a tuxedo top and a short skirt, and it’s now considered one of the high points of her movie career.