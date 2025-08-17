Forget your troubles
Come on get happy
You better chase all your cares away
Shout hallelujah
Come on get happy
Get ready for the judgement day
The sun is shining
Come on get happy
The lord is waiting to take your hand
Shout hallelujah
Come on get happy
We're going to the promise land
We're heading across the river
Wash your sins away in the tide
It's all so peaceful on the other side
Forget your troubles
Come on get happy
You better chase all your cares away
Shout hallelujah
Come on get happy
Get ready for the judgement day
The song was written for the 1950 musical film Summer Stock. The film was the last that Judy Garland made for MGM. The number “Get Happy” was filmed some months after shooting on the rest of the film had wrapped. In the intervening time, Garland had sought the help of a hypnotherapist and had lost some 15 pounds. She performed the number in a tuxedo top and a short skirt, and it’s now considered one of the high points of her movie career.
Welcome to ZERO TRUST (The Receipts)
Forget your troubles
Share this post