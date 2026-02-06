Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

West London is a NATO Intelligence KILL ZONE!

Buckingham Palace, Premium Hotels, Private Clubs, Entertainment Theaters, Recording Studios & Murder Most Foul
Feb 06, 2026

The “Short List” of West London murders:

  • Elizabeth Figg 1959

  • Gwynneth Rees 1963

  • Hannah Tailford 1964

  • Irene Lockwood 1964

  • Helen Barthelemy 1964

  • Mary Flemming 1964

  • Margaret McGowan 1964

  • Bridget O’Hara 1965

  • Vivian Leigh, 1967

  • Brian Epstein 1967

  • Judy Garland, June 22, 1969

  • Jimi Hendrix 1970

  • Cass Elliot 1974

  • Playboy Bunny Eve Stratford 1975

  • Keith Moon 1978

  • Peter Sellers 1980

  • Roberto Calvi 1982

  • James Honeyman-Scott died on June 16, 1982.

  • Pete Farndon died on April 14, 1983.

  • Jill Dando died on Apr 26, 1999

The Hammersmith murder stories: https://www.theministryofhistory.co.uk/short-histories-blog/hammersmith-jack-the-stripper-murders

Playboy Club Mayfair Murder: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8rk4rr7z7jo

