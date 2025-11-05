Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
5h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to our Zoom Class analysis.

Topic: STAR CHAMBER INVESTIGATIONS, NATO Airbase Murders

Time: Nov 5, 2025, 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=84057156492

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/84057156492/invitations?signature=nl7eOmW71rhZNUNi3V0rEaE4p6NGweNeTRFYuMHm4og

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
5hEdited

Show notes and Links:

https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/wright-patt.html

https://www.springfieldnewssun.com/local/cause-of-death-released-for-3-wright-patt-employees-killed-in-murder-suicide/MQFNF3C5MFF7JDVXV7C3P6T2HA/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture