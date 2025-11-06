What the HELL is Going on at WRIGHT PATTERSON AFB??

2 NEWS has obtained a 911 call from a neighbor of Gustitus. (a snippet was played)

(This text version differs from the 911 audio whereby the caller saw guys (plural) on Jamie’s deck)

The neighbor, in distress, said she was woken up out of a dead sleep by a man pounding on her neighbor’s second-story apartment door.

“I didn’t go out on my deck. I turned my light on, and I peeked my head out of the door. There were guys on her (the neighbor’s) deck and I said hello. He said, ‘Get back in, we have a gun,’ and he jumped off the deck and ran,” said the caller.

She told 911 the glass door was shattered and that the man had jumped down from a second-story balcony. She couldn’t see which way the man went due to the darkness. She was able to view her doorbell camera and gave 911 a description of the man.

“He’s got on blue jeans,” said the caller, “White gym shoes. A black, like a T-shirt or sweat sweatshirt. He was at hers; he came over, he ran right across my front door on the main street when you come in. He was going towards Apple Branch Drive; he’s on foot.” (impossible to witness that unless she personally ran after the intruders)

The caller, in tears, explained the pounding sounded like a bat, which is why it woke her up. She told 911 she didn’t know the neighbor’s name, and that she was out of town often for military work.

Jacob E. Prichard of Huber Heights, Ohio, United States and his wife Jaymee M. Prichard have died. He was 34 and she was 33.

Jacob and Jaymee’s acquaintance and fellow U.S. Air Force base worker Jaime S. Gustitus of Sugarcreek Township, Greene County, Ohio has also died. Gustitus was 25.