"What's Up, Doc?" (1972)
Filmed in San Francisco during happier times with an all-star cast.
The imposter wife of Eunice Burns played by Barbra Streisand (Judy Maxwell) flirts relentlessly research grant benefactor Frederick Larrabee.
The real Eunice Burns is brilliantly portrayed by Mandline Kahn (labeled as a dangerously unbalanced woman)
Epic car chase scene in the steep hills of San Francisco.
The hotel manager evicts Howard Bannister from the premises.
Eunice Burns switches teams to the Benefactor and away from her fiancé Howard.
Movie Plot:
Dr. Howard Bannister, a musicologist from the Iowa Conservatory of Music in Ames, Iowa, has travelled to San Francisco to compete for a research grant offered by Frederick Larrabee. Howard is accompanied by his tightly wound, overbearing fiancée Eunice Burns. As the two check into the Hotel Bristol, Howard runs into the charming trouble-magnet Judy Maxwell in the hotel's drugstore. She never finished college but nevertheless has amassed a considerable amount of knowledge from all of the academic institutions from which she was expelled. She begins to pursue Howard and lodges herself in the hotel without paying.
Howard has brought with him a plaid overnight bag containing igneous "tambula" rocks that have certain musical properties, unaware that three other parties are staying on the same floor of the Bristol with identical bags. The mysterious "Mr. Smith" has illegally obtained a bag containing top-secret government papers, which government agent "Mr. Jones" is on a mission to recover. Wealthy socialite Mrs. Van Hoskins has a bag containing her sizable collection of valuable jewels that hotel employees Harry and Fritz attempt to steal. Judy's bag is filled with her clothing and a large dictionary. Over the course of the evening, the four parties unwittingly take one another's bags.
Judy, masquerading as Eunice at the musicologists' banquet, uses her humor, wit, and academic knowledge to charm everyone except Howard's Croatian competitor, Hugh Simon. Unable to overcome Judy's pretense—and realizing Larrabee's infatuation with her might win him the grant—Howard denies knowing the real Eunice when she hysterically tries to enter the banquet. Judy later intrudes into Howard's hotel room. His struggle to hide her presence from Eunice while the thieves attempt to recover the jewels leads to a fire and the destruction of the room. Ultimately, Howard ends up with the jewels, Judy with the documents, Mr. Smith with Judy's clothes, and the thieves with the rocks.
The following day, everyone makes their way to a reception in Larrabee's upscale Victorian home, where a fight breaks out involving guns, furnishings, and thrown pies. Howard and Judy take all four bags and flee through San Francisco, first on a delivery bike, and then in a decorated Volkswagen Beetle stolen from a wedding party, pursued by Mr. Smith, Mr. Jones and the jewel thieves, who also have taken Eunice, Larrabee and Simon hostage. They go through Chinatown disrupting a parade, down Lombard Street, through a panel of glass, through wet cement, and eventually into San Francisco Bay at the ferry landing, after causing several collisions.
Everyone ends up in a courtroom, where Judge Maxwell, already on the brink of a nervous breakdown, tries to clear up the matter but only succeeds in finding his daughter Judy as the cause of all the trouble. Later, after the bags have been returned to their rightful owners, Howard and Judy find themselves at the airport again. "Mr. Smith" is pursuing "Mr. Jones", who is now back in possession of the government papers, while the thieves plan their escape from the country. Mrs. Van Hoskins pays for the considerable damage and splits the remaining $50 of the reward she had offered among those who helped retrieve her jewels. Eunice appears with Larrabee and Simon, who won the grant. However, he is exposed by Judy as a plagiarist, thus getting Howard the grant after all. Eunice leaves Howard for Larrabee.
Howard boards a plane back to Iowa alone, only to find Judy in the seat behind him. He declares his love for her and apologizes for what he said earlier. Judy responds, "Love means never having to say you're sorry,"[a] to which Howard replies, "That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard." As they kiss, a scene from the Looney Tunes cartoon What's Up, Doc? is screened on the plane.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/What%27s_Up,_Doc%3F_(1972_film)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igtTkeUo05U
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madeline_Kahn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ryan_O%27Neal
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbra_Streisand