The imposter wife of Eunice Burns played by Barbra Streisand (Judy Maxwell) flirts relentlessly research grant benefactor Frederick Larrabee.

The real Eunice Burns is brilliantly portrayed by Mandline Kahn (labeled as a dangerously unbalanced woman)

Epic car chase scene in the steep hills of San Francisco.

The hotel manager evicts Howard Bannister from the premises.

Eunice Burns switches teams to the Benefactor and away from her fiancé Howard.