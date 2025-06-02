Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2
4

White Coated Yetis & Flak Jacket wearing Sheriff are not your protectors

Your Hunger Game District Hamlet is Owned & Operated by SWISS Bankers via NATO Fusion Center REAL ID & MESH Networks.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jun 02, 2025
2
4
Share

Wake up people. You are already imprisoned in a SMART GRID controlled area. A Hunger Game strategic Hamlet with a geofence electronic corridor.

REAL ID and TOKEN Social Obedience Credit awaits you.

That means: Travel, Energy, Food, Beverage, Political Beliefs, Internet access will all be monitored & resisted as decided by the SWISS BANK AUTHORITY County Fusion Centers.

Aluminum Environmental Pollution, (the Silent Killer)

NATO aerial assaults on an hourly basis for years have damaged our: Air, Water & Soils:

Aluminum Environmental Pollution, (the Silent Killer)

Juxtaposition1
·
6:59 PM
Aluminum Environmental Pollution, (the Silent Killer)

Meet Joy Weiss, former CEO of Dust Networks (now Analogue Devices in Cambridge):

Read full story
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture