Where did John Gordon Iverson, age 42, disappear to? And why?

January 4, 1991, at around 10pm John Iverson left his gated compound Lake Havasu City home at 1770 Palo Verde (Masonic #33) with his Las Vegas resident and long-time machinist contractor, Jack Weber. Las Vegas is 165-miles North of Lake Havasu. Phoenix is 200-miles South of Lake Havasu City & London Bridge.

Both men worked for Iverson’s Electro Research & Electron Kinetics, Inc.

Machinist Jack Weber was never charged with any crimes. No direct evidence found. The Arizona Sheriff and FBI and Las Vegas Police all investigated.

Jack Weber arrived at the gate at 4pm and (Iverson wife-GF) Kathy Munro opened to gate and let Weber parked his van inside the driveway. Iverson arrived home 1-2 hours later. The gate was opened and both men met inside the detached garages and RV motorhome.

Allegedly Weber had assembled drawing plans and automatic Robo-Gun for $8,000.

Next, the men drove from Lake Havasu City to Bullhead City, 65-miles away in Weber’s van at about 10pm. The plan was to test the Robo-Gun on the morning of January 5th in a remote spot in the desert.

Iverson & Weber separated after testing the gun and agreed to meet up on January 11th. Weber claims that bookkeeper Kathy Monru gave him a check for $2,500.

When the date and agreed place came Iverson never showed up and welched on the final $5,500 payment for the gun.

Meanwhile, Kathy Monru, who had POA, sold the gated house and both businesses to insider employees.

Iverson’s closest friend, Don Frick also went missing at this time frame.

This missing case went cold until Jack Weber returned to Las Vegas. April 23, 1991, was when Jack Weber surrendered to Las Vegas Police.

John Iverson was connected to NASA and Lockheed Skunkworks in Burbank. His Sun Valley SFV production facility was only four-miles gate to gate with Lockheed.

All of John Iverson’s electronic engineering career was as a military contractor with security clearances in Los Angeles cities of Chatworth, Burbank, and New Mexico Las Cruces, White Sands WSTF. (White Sands Test Facility) & Marantz, Electro Research & Electron Kinetics, Inc., in close proximity to Box Canyon, Spahn Ranch, the Boeing Santa Suzanna Research Laboratory and Lockheed Skunkworks.

As of today, John Gordon Iverson is still listed as a missing person.

John Iverson would be age 77.