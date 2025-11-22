Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
28m

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to the Saturday Zoom STAR CHAMBER INVESTIGATIONS

Topic: White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico & the 1991 disappearance of John Iverson

Time: Nov 22, 2025, 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=88337527076

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/88337527076/invitations?signature=DvreWJ8UJ7H5I_ENCj0WAMLiYF85x4JuGiD_qzO2mFg

Only attend meeting if you have Zoom skills, face & audio. NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
1hEdited

Who was John Iverson?

https://crimesolverscentral.com/case/19129

https://charleyproject.org/case/john-gordon-iverson

https://auditur.dk/who-was-john-iverson/

https://strangeco.blogspot.com/2022/08/the-strange-case-of-john-gordon-iverson.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture