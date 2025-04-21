Playback speed
WHO declarations to be ignored (SWISS felony criminals)

The United Nations is a criminal enterprise. Agenda 2030 must be truncated.
Apr 21, 2025
The United Nations is a criminal enterprise. Agenda 2030 must be truncated.

Round up all Private Bank Sponsors & cohorts for comprehensive interrogation.

Misdeeds, criminal directives, acts against humanity to be atoned.

COVID is fake

Monkey Pox is fake

Bird Flu is fake

TRUMP is fake

Biden is Fake

Face Diaper Rituals or for the clueless & profane augmented transhuman 7G Bots

SMART DUST is real

REAL ID is techno-enslavement is real

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/new-york-times-mockingbird-monkey

Global Emergency Outbreak of rebranded Monkey Pox is now called: M-Pox

The epidemic is concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the virus has now appeared in a dozen other African countries.

The outbreak has spread through 13 countries in Africa, including a few that had never reported mpox cases before. On Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a “public health emergency of continental security,” the first time the organization has taken that step since the African Union granted it the power to do so last year.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/14/health/mpox-who-emergency-africa.html https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/response/2022/mpx-trends.html

Poppycock, balderdash & mendacity is the UN & WEF, WHO, ITU, CERN, NATO.

