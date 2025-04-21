WHO declarations to be ignored (SWISS felony criminals)

The United Nations is a criminal enterprise. Agenda 2030 must be truncated.
Round up all Private Bank Sponsors & cohorts for comprehensive interrogation.
Misdeeds, criminal directives, acts against humanity to be atoned.
COVID is fake
Monkey Pox is fake
Bird Flu is fake
TRUMP is fake
Biden is Fake
Face Diaper Rituals or for the clueless & profane augmented transhuman 7G Bots
SMART DUST is real
REAL ID is techno-enslavement is real
Global Emergency Outbreak of rebranded Monkey Pox is now called: M-Pox
The epidemic is concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the virus has now appeared in a dozen other African countries.
The outbreak has spread through 13 countries in Africa, including a few that had never reported mpox cases before. On Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a “public health emergency of continental security,” the first time the organization has taken that step since the African Union granted it the power to do so last year.
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/14/health/mpox-who-emergency-africa.html https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/response/2022/mpx-trends.html
Poppycock, balderdash & mendacity is the UN & WEF, WHO, ITU, CERN, NATO.
