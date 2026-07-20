The promise of an exciting summer lay before Jenny Lin on May 27, 1994. She’d just turned 14, and in a few weeks, she was on track to graduate Canyon Middle School as the class valedictorian. On the wall of her Castro Valley home, a poster for “The Lion King” reminded Jenny that in less than a month, the new Disney movie was coming out. She couldn’t wait.

As she often did, Jenny spent that Friday afternoon home alone. The well-to-do Palomares Hills subdivision felt safe, giving even Jenny’s cautious parents peace of mind. Jenny got home from school around 2:45 p.m., turned on the TV and made a few phone calls to friends. She hung up the phone around 5:15 p.m. When her dad called at 5:30 p.m., no one picked up.

At 6:45 p.m., John Lin got home from his job at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. He walked into the family room and saw the TV was on. The sliding back door was unlocked, and he peeked into the backyard to see if Jenny was there. The family dog was in the dog run, and nothing seemed amiss.

John headed upstairs, noticing that the door to the primary bathroom was closed. When he opened it, the Lins’ lives changed forever: There, in a pool of blood, was the partially naked body of his 14-year-old daughter Jenny in the bathroom of the family’s home in the Palomares Hills neighborhood, in Castro Valley, California.

Thirty years later, police and the Lin family are still holding out hope that Jenny’s killer will be found.

Canyon Middle School violinist Jenny Lin, age 14.

Jenny’s bathroom where she was stabbed to death on Friday afternoon May 27, 1994.



Up until that day, the American dream was unfolding for the Lins. John and Mei-Lian left Taiwan in 1973 to pursue graduate studies in the U.S. John studied computer science, while Mei-Lian was a biochemist. John later found work at the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco, and the Lins, now parents to two daughters, moved to the sleepy suburb of Castro Valley. They moved a few times before settling into a bigger Palomares Hills home, chosen especially so the girls would have space for friends to come over.

Jenny, their youngest, was a straight-A student, a gifted violinist and popular, too. Her warm, friendly personality drew people to her. “She did nothing to hurt anyone’s feelings,” John told the Oakland Tribune.

The day that Jenny died, a neighbor thought they heard the sound of glass breaking. When police descended on the scene, they discovered a broken window in the Lins’ dining room. They believed the killer got in either through the sliding door or that window. Jenny had been forced to take off her clothes, but she wasn’t sexually assaulted before someone stabbed her to death. Detectives thought something may have interrupted the killer before he could rape the girl.

“She was defenseless,” John told the Chronicle. “Someone broke into a house that was supposed to be a safe and sacred place.”

Bloodhounds tracked a scent into a field behind the home but lost the trail in the hills beyond. Her killer had disappeared.

Over the years, Alameda County investigators have offered up competing theories. The strange man at the BART station was more or less ruled out, with most chalking it up as just an erratic encounter. In the immediate aftermath, detectives suspected the intruder had some familiarity with the Lins. Because the killer struck when the rest of the family was out, detectives thought he may have targeted Jenny specifically, tracking the Lins’ schedule to find a time when she would be home alone. In time, they changed their minds, though, telling the media that they had long believed Jenny’s killer was someone with very little or no previous connection to the girl.

That about-face came as a result of their prime suspect: Sebastian Alexander Shaw.

Shaw was a strange figure. Born in Vietnam, he was eight years old when he was airlifted from the roof of the U.S. Embassy during the fall of Saigon. He ended up in California, where he attended school in Redondo Beach. In August 1994, Bay Area police found him sleeping in a stolen car. Inside, they discovered two rifles, gloves, cords, duct tape and tools that could be used to break into a home. The car and guns were reported stolen in San Ramon just three days after Jenny died.

Nothing directly linked Shaw to Jenny’s murder, and he was released — but it wasn’t long before he was back in police custody. In 1998, Oregon police announced Shaw was a serial killer and rapist. He was tied to three slayings and multiple rapes in the Portland area between 1991 and 1992. For the three murders, he was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2006 the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office suddenly announced they believed Shaw was the man who killed Jenny. "Because of the convictions in Oregon and the trial, we didn't want to interfere with their investigation or interfere with the trial,” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said at the time. At a press conference, the sheriff’s office confirmed that they had zeroed in on Shaw since his 1998 arrest in Portland.

"He's a cold customer who won't tell you a thing," a retired Portland detective told the Chronicle. "I hope the police in California have DNA on him because I don't think Shaw will talk."

He didn’t. In 2007, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said they wouldn’t be pursuing an arrest warrant after all. The county district attorney’s office said they wouldn’t charge Shaw even if they did. There simply wasn’t enough evidence. Shaw died in prison in October 2021.

The Lin family’s living room and baby grand piano. The bedrooms are upstairs.

