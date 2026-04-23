Answer (classified):

SWISS BANK AUTHORITY employing thousands of scientists, engineers, warfare planners all who possess REAL ID security clearances under Military Intelligence Contractor supervision for NATO Supreme Command.

Agencies & Corporations involved: NATO, SAC, NORAD, DARPA, DOE, DOD, BLM, NPS, EPA, IEEE, ITU, RAND Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Lockheed Skunkworks, Boeing, Northrup-Gruman, General Dynamics, Aerojet, Hughes Space & Communication, Raytheon Missile Guidance, Bell Nokia Labs, The Carlyle Group, Bell-Textron, Verizon, IBM, TRW, Pratt & Whitney, Systron Donner, EMCORE’s line Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), Blackstone Group, AlpInvest Partners, Hellman & Friedman, KKR and Thomas H. Lee Partners.

California & Nevada Land under use and control of NATO: Area 51, Groom Lake, Nellis AFB, China Lake Naval Weapon Research & Warfare, Rainbow Canyon, Death Valley, Saline Valley, Panamint Springs, Sidewinder Canyon, Galena Canyon, Saline Hot Springs, Homewood Canyon, Barker Ranch, Meyer Ranch, Wilson Ranch, Furnace Creek, Lone Pine, Independence, Barstow, Victorville, Yucca Valley, Badwater Basin, Star Wars Canyon, Lookout City, Darwin, Stovepipe Wells. Big Dodd Springs, Immigrant Junction, Owens Lake.

AREA 51: A remote detachment administered by Edwards Air Force Base, the facility is officially called Homey Airport (ICAO: KXTA, FAA LID: XTA) or Groom Lake (after the salt flat next to its airfield). Details of its operations are not made public, but the USAF says that it is an open training range, and it is commonly thought to support the development and testing of experimental aircraft and weapons. The USAF and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) acquired the site in 1955, primarily for flight tests of the Lockheed U-2 aircraft.

Groom Lake: Groom Lake is a salt flat in Nevada used as runways by the Nellis Bombing Range Test Site airport (XTA/KXTA) on the north side of Area 51. The lake sits 25 mi (40 km) south of Rachel, Nevada, in the namesake Groom Lake Valley portion of the Tonopah Basin. Some 4,409 ft (1,344 m) above sea level, it is about 3+3⁄ 4 mi (6 km) from north to south and 3 mi (5 km) from east to west at its widest point.

CIA cargo transport straw companies: Janet Airlines, Evergreen, Air America, United Air Freight, Civil Air Transport, Chinese Nationalist Relief & Administration (CNRRA), TWA, Northwest Delta, United, Southwest Airlines.