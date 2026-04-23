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Juxtaposition1
1hEdited

Janet Airlines which officially does not exist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-Veqz6JpQY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCd7G5JNVe8

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janet_(airline)

https://spotterup.com/flying-the-covert-skies-the-cias-secret-airlines/

https://www.davemanuel.com/us-classified-restricted-areas-guide.php

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Juxtaposition1
25mEdited

SWISS Private NATO Bankers in the USA:

The Carlyle Group Inc.. Blackstone Group, AlpInvest Partners, Hellman & Friedman, KKR and Thomas H. Lee Partners

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