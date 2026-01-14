Who was the Mysterious Hijacker D.B. Cooper?

And how did the infamous 1971 skyjacker vanish into thin air with $200,000? Some claim that new clues could finally crack the case.

It’s the only unsolved hijacking case in the history of commercial aviation. On the afternoon of November 24, 1971—Thanksgiving Eve—a man aboard a flight from Portland to Seattle threatened to detonate a bomb if he didn’t receive a hefty ransom. Once he got the money, the hijacker released all passengers and ordered the crew to fly to Mexico. En route, with cash in hand, the man parachuted from the aircraft.

This man was known as D.B. Cooper. After more than 50 years of FBI investigations, his identity, whereabouts and motive remain unconfirmed. No one even knows for certain whether he survived the jump. However, in 2023, the children of one of the prime suspects of the hijacking, reportedly shared evidence that could implicate their late father.

The FBI’s extensive record on D.B. Cooper describes him as a “white male, 6’1” tall, 170-175 pounds, age-mid-forties, olive complexion, brown eyes, black hair, conventional cut, parted on left.” Cooper boarded Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305, he settled in his aisle seat at the rear of the 727, lit a cigarette, and ordered a bourbon and soda. Then he handed a note to Florence Schaffner, a 23-year-old flight attendant. “I have a bomb in my briefcase,” it read. “I want you to sit next to me.”

Schaffner did as instructed. Cooper told her the rest of his demands: $200,000 and four parachutes, delivered on landing at Sea-Tac Airport. While police and airline staff on the ground scrambled to assemble the money and chutes, the pilots flew in circles above Seattle. Passengers were told that a minor mechanical issue had forced the plane to burn fuel, prolonging a flight that would normally take 30 minutes.

After three-and-a-half hours in the air, the 727 finally landed. Having received his money and parachutes, Cooper dismissed all 36 passengers and two of the six crew members. The plane refueled and took off for Cooper’s next requested destination: Mexico, via Reno and Yuma to refuel. During the first leg, with the crew in the cockpit, Cooper lowered the rear stairs and parachuted into a thunderstorm. He has never been found

.

Robert Wesley “Bob” Rackstraw Sr. was an Army helicopter pilot with the First Cavalry in Vietnam, 1969-1970. For extraordinary heroism in combat, he won two Distinguished Flying Crosses: for gallantry, the Silver Star. Yet his commanders found his unauthorized ground and air missions with the CIA and Green Berets, and lying about attending two universities to obtain a security clearance, as reasons to dismiss him from a secret aviation unit. After seven years in the military, he was dishonorably discharged in 1971 whilst still an active CIA U-2 pilot operative.

Kenneth Christiansen, Richard McCoy, Jr & Sheridan Peterson were suspects as well.