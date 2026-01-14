Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1
3h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a Zoom Star Chamber Investigation.

Topic: Who was the Mysterious Hijacker D.B. Cooper?

Time: Jan 14, 2026, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=86565315215

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/86565315215/invitations?signature=QxGg-gfjwoynNelEYv-qHqK715SFLBO3R_OrkUeCXv8

Juxtaposition1
3mEdited

Theories Pointing to Sheridan Peterson:

Among the many suspects in the D.B. Cooper case, Sheridan Peterson stands out as one of the most convincing. His life story contains a series of coincidences and connections that made him a person of interest for both amateur detectives and the FBI. His connections to the California coast and time spent in the San Francisco Bay Area only added to the intrigue.

Theories gained traction because Peterson not only fit the physical description but also possessed the specific skills needed to pull off such a risky jump. We will now look into the specific reasons why he became a prime suspect.

Why Peterson Became a Suspect

Sheridan Peterson first appeared on the FBI's radar shortly after the 1971 crime. At 44 years old, he was the right age and had a close resemblance to the sketches of the hijacker. Living in the Bay Area at times, his life was marked by adventure and a willingness to take risks, which fit the profile of the skyjacker.

What truly made him a compelling suspect was his background. Peterson was a former U.S. Marine, an experienced smokejumper, and an avid skydiver. His work as a technical editor at Boeing in Seattle meant he had intimate knowledge of the 727 aircraft used in the hijacking. He even reportedly experimented with homemade bat wings, showing a flair for daredevil antics.

His name floated around internet forums for years, with many armchair detectives convinced he was the man. His life story, which stretched from the Sierra Nevada mountains to his final years in Santa Rosa, seemed to align perfectly with the mysterious persona of D.B. Cooper.

Key Evidence and Arguments

The case for Sheridan Peterson being D.B. Cooper is built on a collection of compelling, albeit circumstantial, evidence. An entrepreneur named Eric Ulis, who spent years investigating Peterson, became "98% convinced" he was the culprit. The arguments linking him to the crime are numerous and have been debated for years across Northern California and beyond.

In a 2007 article, Peterson himself acknowledged the circumstances that made him a suspect. He noted that friends and associates were certain he was Cooper, stating, "There were too many circumstances involved for it to be a coincidence." The evidence often cited includes:

He was 44 years old at the time, matching the estimated age of the hijacker.

Peterson closely resembled the official FBI sketches.

He worked for Boeing and knew the 727 aircraft.

A promotional photo showed him in a suit and tie, similar to Cooper's attire, while simulating a skydiving maneuver.

His life took him from the vibrant city of San Francisco to the arid Mojave Desert, but the shadow of D.B. Cooper always seemed to follow.

Interviews and Media Depictions:

Despite being a suspect early on, the FBI did not formally interview Sheridan Peterson until 2004. Former agent Mary Jean Fryar described him as a "charming guy." During the interview, agents took a DNA swab, though the FBI never publicly commented on the results, unlike with other suspects who were ruled out via DNA.

https://www.sonomacountynavigator.com/history/db-cooper-suspect-sheridan-peterson-and-his-connection-to-santa-rosa-ca/

https://ticklethewire.com/longtime-d-b-cooper-suspect-died-as-skyjacking-case-remains-unsolved/

