Who was the Mysterious Hijacker D.B. Cooper?
Dan Cooper who parachuted into darkness from a Boeing 727 at 10,000-feet on November 24, 1971, beginning the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.
And how did the infamous 1971 skyjacker vanish into thin air with $200,000? Some claim that new clues could finally crack the case.
It’s the only unsolved hijacking case in the history of commercial aviation. On the afternoon of November 24, 1971—Thanksgiving Eve—a man aboard a flight from Portland to Seattle threatened to detonate a bomb if he didn’t receive a hefty ransom. Once he got the money, the hijacker released all passengers and ordered the crew to fly to Mexico. En route, with cash in hand, the man parachuted from the aircraft.
This man was known as D.B. Cooper. After more than 50 years of FBI investigations, his identity, whereabouts and motive remain unconfirmed. No one even knows for certain whether he survived the jump. However, in 2023, the children of one of the prime suspects of the hijacking, reportedly shared evidence that could implicate their late father.
The FBI’s extensive record on D.B. Cooper describes him as a “white male, 6’1” tall, 170-175 pounds, age-mid-forties, olive complexion, brown eyes, black hair, conventional cut, parted on left.” Cooper boarded Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305, he settled in his aisle seat at the rear of the 727, lit a cigarette, and ordered a bourbon and soda. Then he handed a note to Florence Schaffner, a 23-year-old flight attendant. “I have a bomb in my briefcase,” it read. “I want you to sit next to me.”
Schaffner did as instructed. Cooper told her the rest of his demands: $200,000 and four parachutes, delivered on landing at Sea-Tac Airport. While police and airline staff on the ground scrambled to assemble the money and chutes, the pilots flew in circles above Seattle. Passengers were told that a minor mechanical issue had forced the plane to burn fuel, prolonging a flight that would normally take 30 minutes.
After three-and-a-half hours in the air, the 727 finally landed. Having received his money and parachutes, Cooper dismissed all 36 passengers and two of the six crew members. The plane refueled and took off for Cooper’s next requested destination: Mexico, via Reno and Yuma to refuel. During the first leg, with the crew in the cockpit, Cooper lowered the rear stairs and parachuted into a thunderstorm. He has never been found
.
Robert Wesley “Bob” Rackstraw Sr. was an Army helicopter pilot with the First Cavalry in Vietnam, 1969-1970. For extraordinary heroism in combat, he won two Distinguished Flying Crosses: for gallantry, the Silver Star. Yet his commanders found his unauthorized ground and air missions with the CIA and Green Berets, and lying about attending two universities to obtain a security clearance, as reasons to dismiss him from a secret aviation unit. After seven years in the military, he was dishonorably discharged in 1971 whilst still an active CIA U-2 pilot operative.
Theories Pointing to Sheridan Peterson:
Among the many suspects in the D.B. Cooper case, Sheridan Peterson stands out as one of the most convincing. His life story contains a series of coincidences and connections that made him a person of interest for both amateur detectives and the FBI. His connections to the California coast and time spent in the San Francisco Bay Area only added to the intrigue.
Theories gained traction because Peterson not only fit the physical description but also possessed the specific skills needed to pull off such a risky jump. We will now look into the specific reasons why he became a prime suspect.
Why Peterson Became a Suspect
Sheridan Peterson first appeared on the FBI's radar shortly after the 1971 crime. At 44 years old, he was the right age and had a close resemblance to the sketches of the hijacker. Living in the Bay Area at times, his life was marked by adventure and a willingness to take risks, which fit the profile of the skyjacker.
What truly made him a compelling suspect was his background. Peterson was a former U.S. Marine, an experienced smokejumper, and an avid skydiver. His work as a technical editor at Boeing in Seattle meant he had intimate knowledge of the 727 aircraft used in the hijacking. He even reportedly experimented with homemade bat wings, showing a flair for daredevil antics.
His name floated around internet forums for years, with many armchair detectives convinced he was the man. His life story, which stretched from the Sierra Nevada mountains to his final years in Santa Rosa, seemed to align perfectly with the mysterious persona of D.B. Cooper.
Key Evidence and Arguments
The case for Sheridan Peterson being D.B. Cooper is built on a collection of compelling, albeit circumstantial, evidence. An entrepreneur named Eric Ulis, who spent years investigating Peterson, became "98% convinced" he was the culprit. The arguments linking him to the crime are numerous and have been debated for years across Northern California and beyond.
In a 2007 article, Peterson himself acknowledged the circumstances that made him a suspect. He noted that friends and associates were certain he was Cooper, stating, "There were too many circumstances involved for it to be a coincidence." The evidence often cited includes:
He was 44 years old at the time, matching the estimated age of the hijacker.
Peterson closely resembled the official FBI sketches.
He worked for Boeing and knew the 727 aircraft.
A promotional photo showed him in a suit and tie, similar to Cooper's attire, while simulating a skydiving maneuver.
His life took him from the vibrant city of San Francisco to the arid Mojave Desert, but the shadow of D.B. Cooper always seemed to follow.
Interviews and Media Depictions:
Despite being a suspect early on, the FBI did not formally interview Sheridan Peterson until 2004. Former agent Mary Jean Fryar described him as a "charming guy." During the interview, agents took a DNA swab, though the FBI never publicly commented on the results, unlike with other suspects who were ruled out via DNA.
