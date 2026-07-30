Data centers are popping up all over the nation, and even the world, and they aren't really what we are being told they are. Not so much data storage facilities as they are Artificial Intelligence factories and information processing centers.



And they aren't just normal buildings, they are being built like fortresses, with military guards and massive fortified walls and incredible levels of surveillance. But why? If they are just data backups like we have been told, why the need for all that security? Why do they need the weapons and defenses necessary to repel an assault or endure a siege?



United Nations NATO War Doctrine stipulates that modern war will be:

- Netcentric Cognitive Neuroscience Electronic Warfare.

- MESH Network of 7G equipment, SMART DUST, MEMS & MIMOS

- SMART METERS, LED streetlights, Flock Cameras, Ring Cameras, Drones

- DARPA TIA (Total Information Awareness), RAND Corporation SHA (Strategic Hamlet Program), Secured perimeters, mapped zones, Electronic Corridors.

- Full Spectrum Dominance over the Battlefield Domain. Cattle on the Ranch.

- Human Husbandry, Eugenics Policy Geneva Global Governance.

- Inescapable and Ubiquitous. Autonomous Weapon Systems.

- Computer to Brain Interface autonomous command structure.

- Programmable Human Activities of Daily Living, SMART CREDIT MONEY.

- Human biometric such as ‘gait walking”, Eyeball Recognition, ACCESS RESTRICTION to Geofence Areas. Your vehicles are also traced and tracked.

These HAL-9000 Command Centers are fortified like the Bastille Armory in Paris.



