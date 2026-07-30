Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Juxtaposition1
2h

Our Metro Police and County Sheriff Office are plugged into NATO Intelligence Services under DHS, ICE, FBI, IRS, DOE, DARPA, CIA all under the "Fusion Center Neighborhood Watch Umbrellas" searching for Domestic Terrorists. (aka: noncompliant citizens)

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Rose Papastamos's avatar
Rose Papastamos
35m

Interesting information. It needs to be studied. Is this another fear mongering tactic?

Makes me so angry.

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